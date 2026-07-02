Bobby Deol To Return As Baba Nirala In 'Aashram 4'; Shooting To Begin In August

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bobby Deol to reprise Baba Nirala role in Aashram 4.

Filming for the anticipated fourth season begins August 2026.

Prakash Jha directs, principal cast continues the dramatic narrative.

The successful series revived Deol's career as Baba Nirala.

Bobby Deol is preparing to reprise one of the most memorable roles of his career, with a fresh update emerging on the much-awaited fourth season of Aashram. After the success of the first three instalments, fans will not have to wait much longer as production on the new chapter is expected to begin later this year.

‘Aashram’ Season 4 To Begin Filming In August

According to reports, filming for Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 4 is scheduled to begin in the second half of August 2026. Director Prakash Jha is set to reunite with the show's principal cast, including Bobby Deol, Aditi Pohankar and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

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The upcoming season is expected to pick up where the dramatic events of Season 3 concluded, continuing the story of the controversial self-styled godman, Baba Nirala. However, it remains unclear whether the fourth instalment will serve as the final chapter of the series or if the makers intend to continue the franchise beyond this season.

Series That Revived Bobby Deol’s Career

Launched in 2020, Aashram has become one of India's most successful original streaming series. Created and directed by Prakash Jha, the crime drama explores the dark world hidden behind the public image of a powerful spiritual leader, blending themes of crime, politics and exploitation.

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The role of Baba Nirala proved to be a defining moment in Bobby Deol's career, earning widespread acclaim and establishing the character as one of the most recognised figures on Indian OTT platforms.

The series also features an ensemble cast including Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tushar Pandey, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff and Adhyayan Suman. Since its debut in August 2020, the show has enjoyed sustained popularity, with its fourth season officially announced in 2023.