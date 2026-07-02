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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBobby Deol To Return As Baba Nirala In 'Aashram 4'; Shooting To Begin In August

Bobby Deol To Return As Baba Nirala In 'Aashram 4'; Shooting To Begin In August

Bobby Deol is set to return as Baba Nirala in Aashram Season 4, with reports suggesting filming will begin in August following the success of the first three seasons.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bobby Deol to reprise Baba Nirala role in Aashram 4.
  • Filming for the anticipated fourth season begins August 2026.
  • Prakash Jha directs, principal cast continues the dramatic narrative.
  • The successful series revived Deol's career as Baba Nirala.

Bobby Deol is preparing to reprise one of the most memorable roles of his career, with a fresh update emerging on the much-awaited fourth season of Aashram. After the success of the first three instalments, fans will not have to wait much longer as production on the new chapter is expected to begin later this year.

‘Aashram’ Season 4 To Begin Filming In August

According to reports, filming for Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 4 is scheduled to begin in the second half of August 2026. Director Prakash Jha is set to reunite with the show's principal cast, including Bobby Deol, Aditi Pohankar and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

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The upcoming season is expected to pick up where the dramatic events of Season 3 concluded, continuing the story of the controversial self-styled godman, Baba Nirala. However, it remains unclear whether the fourth instalment will serve as the final chapter of the series or if the makers intend to continue the franchise beyond this season.

Series That Revived Bobby Deol’s Career

Launched in 2020, Aashram has become one of India's most successful original streaming series. Created and directed by Prakash Jha, the crime drama explores the dark world hidden behind the public image of a powerful spiritual leader, blending themes of crime, politics and exploitation.

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The role of Baba Nirala proved to be a defining moment in Bobby Deol's career, earning widespread acclaim and establishing the character as one of the most recognised figures on Indian OTT platforms.

The series also features an ensemble cast including Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tushar Pandey, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff and Adhyayan Suman. Since its debut in August 2020, the show has enjoyed sustained popularity, with its fourth season officially announced in 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Aashram Season 4 expected to begin filming?

Filming for Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 4 is scheduled to begin in the second half of August 2026.

Who is directing Aashram Season 4, and which main cast members are returning?

Prakash Jha is directing Aashram Season 4. The principal cast, including Bobby Deol, Aditi Pohankar, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, is set to reunite.

What will be the focus of Aashram Season 4's story?

Season 4 will continue the story of Baba Nirala, picking up where Season 3 concluded. It further explores the controversial self-styled godman's narrative.

Is Aashram Season 4 confirmed to be the final season of the series?

It is currently unclear if the fourth season will be the series' final chapter. The creators have not yet confirmed plans for the franchise beyond this installment.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Bobby Deol Aashram 4
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