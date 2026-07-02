Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut returns to Lock Upp, challenging contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar.

She criticized Dheeraj's passive gameplay and

Dheeraj's calm response to critique sparked strong viewer debate.

Her direct assessment follows Dheeraj's recent on-show altercation.

As Kangana Ranaut returns to the reality series in her new role as "Janta Ki Awaaz," the drama within Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa seems to be hitting a new peak. The current season is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, but Kangana's presence revives the straightforward and fearless approach that characterised the show's first run. In the reality show's teaser, she called him out for comparing himself to Shah Rukh Khan.

Kangana Calls Out Dheeraj Dhoopar

During the conversation, Kangana informs Dheeraj that fame outside of the show doesn't really matter unless it results in an unforgettable performance inside the house. She claims that even though he is one of the more well-known competitors this season, he hasn't been able to establish himself as a dominant player or produce memorable moments that appeal to viewers.

When Kangana remembers Dheeraj's previous comparison to Shah Rukh Khan, she says, "You're calling yourself Shah Rukh Khan. Man, you don't even have Shah Rukh Khan's 'S'." She further added that he did not even possess the "main character energy" needed to command attention inside the house.

Dheeraj doesn't seem to react emotionally; instead, he listens to Kangana's criticism and then tries to clarify his viewpoint. His cool-headed response has already generated conflicting opinions on the Internet. While some people value his composure, others think Kangana's remarks would encourage him to play more aggressively.

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Shreya Kalra Fight Changed The Narrative

Recent episodes have suggested a change in Dheeraj's gameplay, despite the fact that he has generally remained diplomatic throughout. One of the first times he publicly challenged another housemate rather than avoiding conflict was during his argument with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra.

The argument, which started during a task, swiftly turned into a contentious discussion with conflicting viewpoints. The confrontation surprised both contestants and viewers, with the host Farah Khan even commenting that Dheeraj had finally found his voice inside the game. In contrast to his restrained demeanour during the first several weeks of the show, the altercation also revealed the actor's more competitive side.

ALSO READ |Kangana Ranaut Blasts Ram Kapoor Over His Attitude In Lock Upp 2, Asks 'Why Did You Even Come Here?'

Kangana Raises The Stakes

With Kangana's comeback as "Janta Ki Awaaz," the competition has taken on a new dimension as competitors now have to deal with direct criticism from someone who is the most knowledgeable about the format. She urged housemates to think about whether they were genuinely impressing the audience rather than evaluating performances only based on assignments. She also questioned Ram Kapoor on being stubborn and advised him not to “defend himself if he wants to improve”.





