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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRavi Kishan Exits ‘Alliance’ In Emotional Episode As Daughter Rivva Calls Him Her ‘Ride Or Die’

Ravi Kishan Exits ‘Alliance’ In Emotional Episode As Daughter Rivva Calls Him Her ‘Ride Or Die’

Ravi Kishan has exited Kunal Kemmu's reality show, Alliance. His emotional farewell, alongside daughter Rivva Kishan, moved contestants and viewers, with Rivva calling him her “ride or die”.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kishan cited returning to his public duties in Gorakhpur.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's journey on Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show Alliance has come to an end, but his emotional exit has left both contestants and viewers teary-eyed.

Ravi, who entered the show with his daughter Rivva Kishan, bid goodbye to the game in an emotional episode that has now gone viral on social media.

A few hours after the episode aired, Rivva's team shared a series of pictures with her father on Instagram. In the post, Riva spoke about their bond, calling it an "Alliance" that is "etched in stone." She also thanked her father for standing by her and promised to give her best.

"You might've left the show 'Alliance' but I know that our Alliance is etched in stone right from the moment you held me in your arms you've protected, guided, supported and most importantly loved me."

"You're my ride or die and the only Ally I ever need in this life. Thank you for the beautiful time you spent with me during the show. I vow to give my best for you and for Mahadev," she added.

Take a look:

Videos from Ravi Kishan's farewell have also been widely shared online. Before leaving the show, the actor-politician thanked his fellow contestants for their love and respect. He also said it was time for him to return to his responsibilities as a public representative in Gorakhpur.

"Aap logo ne mujhe itna pyaar diya, itna izzat samman diya. Rivva ko pata hai mere aansu kisi ne aaj tak dekhe nahi. Maine apni duty nibhayi, main iss show mein jis liye aaya tha woh maine kiya. Ab mere duty ka call aa gaya hai, cause logon ne mujhe vote kiya hai. Main wapas Gorakhpur jaa raha hoon, wahi rehta hoon main (You all have given me so much love, so much respect and honour. Rivva knows that no one has ever seen my tears. I fulfilled my duty, I did what I came to do in this show. Now the call of duty has come, because the people have voted for me. I am going back to Gorakhpur, that's where I live)".

Following the first reshuffle in the game, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Rivva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar became the Legends.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kunal Kemmu Alliance Ravi Kishan Ride Or Die Rivva
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