Kangana Ranaut’s Fresh Statement Comes Amid Row With Saurav Das Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

Kangana Ranaut has issued a fresh statement following her controversial “generation gutter” remarks about “young Hindu girls”, which started a heated debate online. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the actor-politician said she follows the same principles at home that she advocates publicly, insisting that there is no separate set of rules for her own family and everyone else.

Kangana Ranaut Issues Fresh Statement

“The way we live our lives and the guidance we give to the children in our own families, sharing the very principles that brought me success, social respect, and the status, wealth, and fame I enjoy today, is exactly what I advocate for other people’s children as well,” she said while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament.

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Kangana added that she was only sharing the principles that had worked for her and acknowledged that others may have different experiences.

“It is not as if there is one set of rules for my own family and another for everyone else’s children. I say the same things to the daughters and sons in my home that I say on camera. If you object to this, then do whatever you wish and let’s see where that takes you in life. I have simply shared what worked for me. Perhaps something else worked for someone else, but I cannot speak about their experiences,” she said.

She further added, “So, if this resonates with you, go ahead and follow it; if not, then do whatever you feel is right.”

Saurav Das Says ‘Nothing Personal’ Against Kangana

Kangana’s fresh remarks come amid her ongoing public feud with CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das, who recently addressed the controversy in an interview with Barkha Dutt.

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Das said he has no personal animosity towards the actor and reiterated his call for a more constructive conversation.

“See, I have nothing personal against Kangana. She is the one using personal remarks against Gen Z and now against me. As I said on my Instagram Story today, ‘Yo, Kangana, just take a chill pill. Let’s talk this out.’ That is how it should be,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as a lack of dialogue and debate in the country.

“The problem in this country is that people don’t talk anymore. There is less deliberation, discussion and debate. We should stay within our limits while speaking. That is what I would tell her,” Das added.

Das also addressed Kangana’s earlier comments about his age and profession. He clarified that he is 27, not 28, and said he has never claimed to be an active student.

“Even Google is giving Kangana incorrect information about me. I’m 27, not 28, and I am not a student. I am a journalist. I never claimed to be an active student,” Das told news agency ANI.

He had also previously claimed that one of his friends believed Kangana was “after his life” because he resembles a “young Hrithik Roshan”.