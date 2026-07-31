India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut’s Fresh Statement Comes Amid Row With Saurav Das Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

Kangana Ranaut’s Fresh Statement Comes Amid Row With Saurav Das Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

Kangana Ranaut said that she follows the same principles at home that she advocates publicly, insisting that there is no separate set of rules for her own family and everyone else.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 03:41 PM (IST)

Kangana Ranaut has issued a fresh statement following her controversial “generation gutter” remarks about “young Hindu girls”, which started a heated debate online. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the actor-politician said she follows the same principles at home that she advocates publicly, insisting that there is no separate set of rules for her own family and everyone else.

Kangana Ranaut Issues Fresh Statement

“The way we live our lives and the guidance we give to the children in our own families, sharing the very principles that brought me success, social respect, and the status, wealth, and fame I enjoy today, is exactly what I advocate for other people’s children as well,” she said while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament.

ALSO READ| Highest Taxpayers In Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan Tops List With Rs 90 Cr; Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan And Others Follow

Kangana added that she was only sharing the principles that had worked for her and acknowledged that others may have different experiences.

“It is not as if there is one set of rules for my own family and another for everyone else’s children. I say the same things to the daughters and sons in my home that I say on camera. If you object to this, then do whatever you wish and let’s see where that takes you in life. I have simply shared what worked for me. Perhaps something else worked for someone else, but I cannot speak about their experiences,” she said.

She further added, “So, if this resonates with you, go ahead and follow it; if not, then do whatever you feel is right.”

Saurav Das Says ‘Nothing Personal’ Against Kangana

Kangana’s fresh remarks come amid her ongoing public feud with CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das, who recently addressed the controversy in an interview with Barkha Dutt.

ALSO READ| ‘My Friend Said I Look Like Hrithik Roshan’: Saurav Das After Telling Kangana Ranaut To ‘Take A Chill Pill’

Das said he has no personal animosity towards the actor and reiterated his call for a more constructive conversation.

“See, I have nothing personal against Kangana. She is the one using personal remarks against Gen Z and now against me. As I said on my Instagram Story today, ‘Yo, Kangana, just take a chill pill. Let’s talk this out.’ That is how it should be,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as a lack of dialogue and debate in the country.

“The problem in this country is that people don’t talk anymore. There is less deliberation, discussion and debate. We should stay within our limits while speaking. That is what I would tell her,” Das added.

Das also addressed Kangana’s earlier comments about his age and profession. He clarified that he is 27, not 28, and said he has never claimed to be an active student.

“Even Google is giving Kangana incorrect information about me. I’m 27, not 28, and I am not a student. I am a journalist. I never claimed to be an active student,” Das told news agency ANI.

He had also previously claimed that one of his friends believed Kangana was “after his life” because he resembles a “young Hrithik Roshan”.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 31 Jul 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
KANGANA RANAUT Saurav Das
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut’s Fresh Statement Comes Amid Row With Saurav Das Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark
Kangana Ranaut’s Fresh Statement Comes Amid Row With Saurav Das Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark
Celebrities
Kushal Tandon-Shreya Kalra DM Controversy: Rishabh Jaiswal Reveals Who Texted First
Kushal Tandon-Shreya Kalra DM Controversy: Rishabh Jaiswal Reveals Who Texted First
Celebrities
Sambhavna Seth Claims House Help’s Sister Was ‘Confined’, ‘Mistreated’ By Employers In Mumbai
Sambhavna Seth Claims House Help’s Sister Was ‘Confined’, ‘Mistreated’ By Employers In Mumbai
Celebrities
'I Saw It With My Own Eyes': Producer Claims Salman Khan Underwent PRP Hair Treatment When It Was Illegal In India
'Saw It With My Own Eyes': Producer Says Salman Khan Underwent PRP Hair Treatment When It Was Illegal In India
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate
PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN: Pappu Yadav’s Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP-Saints Backlash
DELHI PROTEST UPDATE: Injured Cops’ Families Reject Claims Of Police Excess, Demand Fair View
POLITICAL STORM: Pappu Yadav’s Ram Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP Counterattack
PARLIAMENT UPDATE: Pappu Yadav’s Protest Over Temple Donations Grabs Attention Amid House Chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget