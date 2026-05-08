Kris Jenner Says Ozempic Made Her 'Really Sick', Shares What Worked Instead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kris Jenner tried Ozempic before it was popular, felt sick.

Nausea from Ozempic was severe, Jenner stopped immediately.

Peptide injections, fish oils provided weight management and energy.

Jenner also humorously mentioned a recent facelift helped her.

Kris Jenner has always been open about the things she does to look and feel good. From cosmetic procedures to wellness routines, the 70-year-od momager does not shy away from talking about it. Now, the celebrity has shared exactly what happened when she tried Ozempic and why she has to stop.

Jenner recently appeared on the SHE MD Podcast, where she sat down with hosts Dr Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney. The conversation covered her health, her weight loss journey and the treatments she swears by today.

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She Tried Ozempic Before It Was Everywhere

Jenner said she did give the now-famous weight-loss drug a shot, but it did not go well for her. “I tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick,” she told the hosts.

The nausea was bad that she had to call her doctor. “I can’t work anymore. I’m so sick,” she recalled saying at the time.

After that experience, Ozempic was off the table for her.

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A Peptide Injection Changed Everything

With Ozempic ruled out, Jenner and her doctor looked at other options. That is when she discovered peptide injections, and she says they made all the difference. "I realised that a peptide injection was really great for me," she said. She also added fish oils and omega-3 supplements to her routine.

Beyond helping her manage her weight, she noticed the new routine gave her more energy in the evenings. She admitted that she usually wants to crash the moment her last call is done or after dinner with her kids, but the routine helped buy her a couple of extra hours at night.

On the topic of her widely talked-about facelift in 2025, Jenner kept it light. "I had a very well-known facelift a year ago. So that was helpful," she joked.

She had previously told Vogue Arabia that she went through with it because she wants to be the best version of herself, and that it makes her happy.