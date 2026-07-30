Aryan Khan Spotted With A Mystery Girl In London, Who Is Vinnie Takair?

Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been enjoying a holiday in London, with photos and videos from their trip going viral on social media every now and then. Now, a video featuring his son, Aryan Khan, has grabbed the Internet’s attention. In the video, Aryan is spotted with a mystery woman. This has led to speculations that the two could be dating.

Aryan Khan’s Video Goes Viral

The now-viral video shows Aryan Khan walking towards a car with a mystery woman. Before getting in, he notices a fan waiting for a picture and gestures for him to come over. Aryan then poses for a selfie with the fan before leaving in the car with the mystery woman.

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Aryan kept it casual in a black T-shirt and jeans, and the woman wore an all-black outfit comprising a jacket, jeans and heels.

[EXCLUSIVE] Tipster who wants to remain anonymous sent us the video of Aryan and Vinnie at the casino! #AryanKhan#AryanKhanThoughts https://t.co/7uvMS4WOux pic.twitter.com/VunM4AEHx2 — Aryan Khan Thoughts (@AryanKhanThots) July 30, 2026

The video was reportedly shot in London’s Chinatown, located in the heart of the West End on Gerrard Street, a popular destination known for its East and Southeast Asian restaurants, red lanterns and ornate Chinese gateways.

Who Is Vinnie Takair?

The identity of the mystery woman has since become the subject of online discussion.

According to a News18 report, she is Vinnie Takair. Her Instagram bio describes her as an artist. Aryan Khan and comedian Tanmay Bhat are among those who follow her on Instagram.

Interestingly, Vinnie shared a carousel of photos from London on July 29 with the caption, “London, ily.” While Aryan does not appear in any of the pictures, fans have begun connecting the post to the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinnie (@vinnievvt)

Neither Aryan nor Vinnie has responded to the dating rumours.

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Aryan was previously linked to model Larissa Bonesi, though neither of them ever addressed or confirmed the speculation.

On the work front, Aryan recently made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood**, produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The seven-episode series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Shahar Bamba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Ananya Singh and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. It also includes cameo appearances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Badshah.