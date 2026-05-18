Arjun Kapoor is being dragged into online debates due to backlash against actor Saurabh Dwivedi. Trolls are using a dialogue from 'Welcome' to compare them, despite no connection.
Explorer
'Best worst actor award…' Social Media Compares Saurabh Dwivedi In Kartavya And Arjun Kapoor In Viral Posts
Arjun Kapoor is once again facing online trolling after unrelated comparisons with journalist-turned-actor Saurabh Dwivedi’s performance in Kartavya.
- Actor Arjun Kapoor faces online trolling amid unrelated criticism of Saurabh Dwivedi.
- Social media users compare Kapoor unfavourably to Dwivedi's acting debut.
- Kapoor's 14-year acting career is scrutinized despite diverse roles and past praise.
- Supporters argue Kapoor's body of work deserves fairer evaluation than online perception.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Arjun Kapoor being discussed online?
What is the 'Mujhe kyun toda?' dialogue?
It's an iconic dialogue from the film 'Welcome'. It has resurfaced online and is being used in unrelated discussions, currently involving Arjun Kapoor.
How is Arjun Kapoor being trolled?
Social media users are making sarcastic remarks comparing Arjun Kapoor unfavourably to Saurabh Dwivedi. They are using him as an unrelated target for trolling.
Is the criticism against Arjun Kapoor fair?
Many believe it's unfair to compare Arjun Kapoor's 14-year acting career with Saurabh Dwivedi's debut performance. Arjun Kapoor is a full-time actor with a diverse filmography.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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