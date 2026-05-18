The iconic “Mujhe kyun toda?” dialogue from Welcome has once again found unexpected relevance online, this time being used in discussions around Arjun Kapoor. Interestingly, the renewed chatter has little to do with the actor’s work, but rather stems from the backlash faced by journalist-turned-actor Saurabh Dwivedi for his performance in Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan.

While Dwivedi has been at the centre of criticism for his acting debut, social media users have once again dragged Arjun Kapoor into the conversation, turning him into an unrelated target of trolling.

Arjun Kapoor Dragged Into Unrelated Online Debates

Despite having no current film release, Arjun Kapoor remains active primarily through social media. Yet, he continues to be an easy subject for trolls, who often bring him into discussions whenever another actor is criticised.

Posts circulating on X include sarcastic remarks such as “My respect for Arjun Kapoor increased after watching Saurabh Dwivedi act in Kartavya” and “Unfortunate news for Arjun Kapoor, the ‘Best worst actor’ title has been taken away.” Many observers feel this behaviour goes beyond trolling and borders on online bullying.

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Unfair Comparisons And Misplaced Criticism

Saurabh Dwivedi, a respected journalist who recently attempted acting, was cast in a major production featuring Saif Ali Khan. However, his performance did not receive favourable reviews, with many noting that his delivery resembled his anchoring style rather than cinematic acting.

While Dwivedi’s appearance is seen as an experimental one-off, Arjun Kapoor is a full-time actor with a career spanning over a decade. Comparing a veteran actor’s journey with someone’s first on-screen attempt has sparked debate about fairness in online discourse.

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14-Year Career Under The Scanner

Arjun Kapoor recently marked 14 years in the industry since his debut in Ishaqzaade, reflecting on his journey as an actor. While his career trajectory has seen highs and lows, his debut was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Over the years, he has delivered notable performances in films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, where his portrayal of a Haryanvi cop earned praise, and Finding Fanny, which gained appreciation over time. He has also experimented with diverse roles across mainstream and offbeat cinema.

Career Setbacks And Comeback Attempts

Like many actors, Arjun Kapoor has also faced setbacks with several underperforming films including Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police, Ek Villain Returns, and Kuttey. The Lady Killer emerged as a major box office failure, with extremely low theatrical earnings despite a significant budget.

However, he later made a strong comeback with his negative role in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. His performance received appreciation and was seen as a step toward reclaiming critical goodwill.

'Trolling feels cruel': Arjun Kapoor On Online Criticism

Arjun Kapoor has previously addressed the harshness of online trolling, calling it “cruel” and emotionally draining. He has spoken about body shaming, nepotism debates, and the constant scrutiny of his work.

In an earlier interview, he reflected on the nature of social media judgment, questioning perceptions of acting itself and how easily opinions are formed online. He also warned that constant negativity can affect mental well-being if internalised over time.

Work Versus Online Perception

While social media often reduces public figures to memes and punchlines, Arjun Kapoor’s supporters argue that his body of work deserves a fairer evaluation. They believe his performances, both successful and experimental, reflect an actor still evolving in his craft rather than a simplified online stereotype.