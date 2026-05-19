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HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Issues Statement After Cryptic Post On 'Loneliness' Leaves Mom Concerned

Salman Khan Issues Statement After Cryptic Post On 'Loneliness' Leaves Mom Concerned

Salman Khan, in a statement, clarified that his cryptic post was not about his personal emotional state.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 May 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan clarifies cryptic
  • Actor states he is not lonely with family and fans.
  • Khan explains
  • Mother expressed concern, prompting the clarification statement.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has issued a statement after his cryptic post about feeling “lonely” and being “alone” made headlines and led to his fans and family worried about his well-being.

In a statement issued after midnight, he explained that his earlier post was not about his personal emotional state.

“Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha [I wasn’t talking about myself]. How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na-shukra ever,” he wrote on social media. 

ALSO READ: 'My Dignified Silence Should Never Be Mistaken For Weakness': Aarti Ravi’s Strong Statement Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle

The 60-year-old actor added that he was simply spending some “me time” after being constantly surrounded by people.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya. [Sometimes being around people gets overwhelming, so I take some me time, that’s all. This time, instead of just a photo, it became breaking news.]” he went on to say.

He also mentioned that the headlines caused concern at home, especially for his mother.

“Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar,” he ended the statement. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s Cryptic Post

On May 17, the actor dropped a cryptic post with a shirtless picture of himself reclining on a sofa in a dimly lit room. Along with the picture, he wrote, “By I, me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do.”

Both his picture and caption gained significant traction on social media. 

ALSO READ: 'Best worst actor award…' Social Media Compares Saurabh Dwivedi In Kartavya And Arjun Kapoor In Viral Posts

Snake Rescued From Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments

A snake was rescued from the Bollywood actor’s Galaxy Apartments residence on Monday. Visuals from the scene show a snake wrangler carefully capturing the reptile before handing it over to the appropriate authorities. Local officials also arrived at the premises to assist with the rescue operation.
Salman Khan resides at the Galaxy Apartments along with his family.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Salman Khan post about feeling lonely and alone?

Salman Khan clarified that his post was not about his personal emotional state. He was simply taking some 'me time' after being constantly surrounded by people.

Was Salman Khan feeling lonely in his personal life?

No, Salman Khan stated he cannot be lonely or alone because he has a large family, friends, and supportive fans. He was just taking personal time.

Did Salman Khan's post cause concern for his family?

Yes, the actor mentioned that his cryptic post caused concern at home, particularly for his mother, who inquired about it.

What did Salman Khan's cryptic post on May 17th say?

He posted a shirtless picture with a caption discussing the difference between being 'alone' (by choice) and 'lonely' (when nobody wants to be with you).

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
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