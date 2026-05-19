Salman Khan Issues Statement After Cryptic Post On 'Loneliness' Leaves Mom Concerned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan clarifies cryptic

Actor states he is not lonely with family and fans.

Khan explains

Mother expressed concern, prompting the clarification statement.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has issued a statement after his cryptic post about feeling “lonely” and being “alone” made headlines and led to his fans and family worried about his well-being.

In a statement issued after midnight, he explained that his earlier post was not about his personal emotional state.

“Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha [I wasn’t talking about myself]. How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na-shukra ever,” he wrote on social media.

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The 60-year-old actor added that he was simply spending some “me time” after being constantly surrounded by people.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya. [Sometimes being around people gets overwhelming, so I take some me time, that’s all. This time, instead of just a photo, it became breaking news.]” he went on to say.

He also mentioned that the headlines caused concern at home, especially for his mother.

“Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar,” he ended the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s Cryptic Post

On May 17, the actor dropped a cryptic post with a shirtless picture of himself reclining on a sofa in a dimly lit room. Along with the picture, he wrote, “By I, me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do.”

Both his picture and caption gained significant traction on social media.

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Snake Rescued From Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments

A snake was rescued from the Bollywood actor’s Galaxy Apartments residence on Monday. Visuals from the scene show a snake wrangler carefully capturing the reptile before handing it over to the appropriate authorities. Local officials also arrived at the premises to assist with the rescue operation.

Salman Khan resides at the Galaxy Apartments along with his family.