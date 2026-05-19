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HomeNewsIndiaCitizenship Rules Tightened After Bengal Polls; Centre Seeks Full Passport History From CAA Applicants

Citizenship Rules Tightened After Bengal Polls; Centre Seeks Full Passport History From CAA Applicants

The Centre has amended CAA rules, making passport disclosure mandatory for applicants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 19 May 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New rules require CAA applicants to declare Pakistan/Afghanistan/Bangladesh passports.
  • Successful applicants must surrender foreign passports within 15 days.
  • Amendments affect non-Muslim migrants from specific neighboring countries.
  • Timing of changes coincides with BJP's West Bengal electoral win.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on May 18, 2026, introduced fresh amendments to the Citizenship Rules, 2009, adding new compliance conditions for individuals applying for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

Under the revised framework, applicants will now have to furnish an affidavit declaring whether they currently possess or previously possessed a passport issued by Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh.

The latest move comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in West Bengal for the first time, a politically significant development given the sizeable Matua population in the state, a community widely viewed as a major beneficiary of the CAA.

New Disclosure Rules For CAA Applicants

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), applicants holding a passport from any of the three neighbouring countries must disclose key details, including the passport number, date and place of issue, as well as the expiry date, as per reports.

The amended rules further require successful applicants to surrender both valid and expired passports within 15 days of being granted Indian citizenship. These documents must be submitted to the senior superintendent or superintendent of post concerned.

The Centre has inserted the fresh provision after Schedule IC of the Citizenship Rules, expanding the procedural requirements linked to CAA-based citizenship applications.

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Amendment Targets Specific Religious Communities

Schedule IC applies to migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities. These groups are eligible to seek Indian citizenship under the provisions laid out in the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The CAA, enacted in 2019, provides a fast-tracked route to Indian citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from the three neighbouring Islamic countries who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The legislation had triggered intense political debate and nationwide protests following its passage, with critics alleging that it introduced religion-based criteria into citizenship law. The government, however, has consistently defended the law as a humanitarian measure aimed at protecting persecuted minorities from neighbouring nations.

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Political Significance In West Bengal

The timing of the notification has drawn political attention because of its proximity to the BJP’s electoral breakthrough in West Bengal. The Matua community, many of whom migrated from present-day Bangladesh, has long sought clarity and implementation of CAA provisions.

Political observers believe the renewed administrative push could carry significant implications in states with large refugee and migrant populations, particularly West Bengal and Assam.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new compliance conditions have been added for Indian citizenship applicants under the CAA?

Applicants must now declare if they possess or have previously possessed a passport from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh. They will also need to surrender any such passports within 15 days of gaining Indian citizenship.

Which religious communities are eligible for Indian citizenship under the CAA?

The CAA applies to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. These groups can seek Indian citizenship if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Why is the timing of these amendments considered politically significant?

The amendments were introduced shortly after the BJP's electoral success in West Bengal, a state with a significant Matua population who are seen as major beneficiaries of the CAA.

What details must applicants disclose about foreign passports?

Applicants with passports from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh must provide the passport number, date and place of issue, and expiry date.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Citizenship Amendment Act West Bengal BJP CAA
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