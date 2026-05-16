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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMouni Roy Follows Suraj Nambiar On Instagram As Couple Confirms Separation

Mouni Roy Follows Suraj Nambiar On Instagram As Couple Confirms Separation

Mouni Roy still follows Suraj Nambiar on Instagram after their divorce announcement, while he does not. Social media activity and fan reactions fuel speculation online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mouni Roy follows Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, but not vice versa.
  • Wedding photos remain on Mouni Roy's profile; speculation arises.
  • Disha Patani faces online blame, though evidence is lacking.
  • Social media fueled speculation due to friendships and unfollowing.

The spotlight has firmly shifted to social media after news of the separation between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar broke. While the announcement itslef stirred headlines, it's their online acts that's now fuelling conversation and curiosity.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Divorce: Actor Disables Comments After Internet Blames Disha Patani For Troubled Marriage

Instagram Activity Sparks Fresh Speculation

(Image Source: Instagram/@imouniroy, @nambiar13)
(Image Source: Instagram/@imouniroy, @nambiar13)

In a twist that hasn't gone unnoticed, Mouni continues to follow Suraj on Instagram. However, the gesture isn’t mutual, Suraj does not follow her back. This subtle imbalance has quickly become a talking point among fans tracking every update.

Earlier, sharp-eyed followers had claimed that both had unfollowed each other. Around the same time, Disha Patani was also said to have unfollowed Suraj before his account briefly disappeared. Interestingly, his profile resurfaced when the couple made their separation public.

Wedding Photos Still Intact On Mouni’s Profile

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Contrary to earlier reports, Mouni has not removed her wedding pictures. The images are still live on her profile, along with several intimate moments she once shared with Suraj.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ve Decided To Part Ways’: Mouni Roy CONFIRMS Split With Suraj Nambiar After 4 Years

Disha Patani Dragged Into Online Speculation

The situation took another turn when sections of social media began targeting Disha Patani. Some users flooded her comments with remarks, attempting to link her to the couple’s issues, despite no evidence.

The speculation largely stemmed from her unfollowing Suraj around the same time rumours began gaining traction. From there, gossip pages and Reddit threads amplified the narrative, drawing unwarranted connections.

Given Mouni and Disha’s long-standing friendship, their public bond only added fuel to the chatter. Memes, jokes, and baseless theories soon followed, pulling Disha into a controversy she had no direct involvement in.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mouni Roy still follow Suraj Nambiar on Instagram?

Yes, Mouni Roy continues to follow Suraj Nambiar on Instagram. However, Suraj does not follow her back.

Have Mouni Roy's wedding photos been removed from her Instagram?

No, contrary to earlier reports, Mouni Roy has not removed her wedding pictures. They are still visible on her profile.

Why is Disha Patani being mentioned in relation to Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's separation?

Disha Patani is being mentioned due to speculation on social media, possibly stemming from her unfollowing Suraj Nambiar around the time rumours of the separation began. There is no evidence linking her directly to their issues.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Disha Patani Suraj Nambiar
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