Mouni Roy Follows Suraj Nambiar On Instagram As Couple Confirms Separation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy follows Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, but not vice versa.

Wedding photos remain on Mouni Roy's profile; speculation arises.

Disha Patani faces online blame, though evidence is lacking.

Social media fueled speculation due to friendships and unfollowing.

The spotlight has firmly shifted to social media after news of the separation between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar broke. While the announcement itslef stirred headlines, it's their online acts that's now fuelling conversation and curiosity.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Divorce: Actor Disables Comments After Internet Blames Disha Patani For Troubled Marriage

Instagram Activity Sparks Fresh Speculation

(Image Source: Instagram/@imouniroy, @nambiar13)

In a twist that hasn't gone unnoticed, Mouni continues to follow Suraj on Instagram. However, the gesture isn’t mutual, Suraj does not follow her back. This subtle imbalance has quickly become a talking point among fans tracking every update.

Earlier, sharp-eyed followers had claimed that both had unfollowed each other. Around the same time, Disha Patani was also said to have unfollowed Suraj before his account briefly disappeared. Interestingly, his profile resurfaced when the couple made their separation public.

Wedding Photos Still Intact On Mouni’s Profile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Contrary to earlier reports, Mouni has not removed her wedding pictures. The images are still live on her profile, along with several intimate moments she once shared with Suraj.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ve Decided To Part Ways’: Mouni Roy CONFIRMS Split With Suraj Nambiar After 4 Years

Disha Patani Dragged Into Online Speculation

The situation took another turn when sections of social media began targeting Disha Patani. Some users flooded her comments with remarks, attempting to link her to the couple’s issues, despite no evidence.

The speculation largely stemmed from her unfollowing Suraj around the same time rumours began gaining traction. From there, gossip pages and Reddit threads amplified the narrative, drawing unwarranted connections.

Given Mouni and Disha’s long-standing friendship, their public bond only added fuel to the chatter. Memes, jokes, and baseless theories soon followed, pulling Disha into a controversy she had no direct involvement in.