Pawan Kalyan Dismisses Vijay Comparisons, Says 'It’s Like A Neighbour’s Wedding'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan Kalyan rejects comparisons to Vijay's political success.

He states political situations in Andhra, Tamil Nadu differ.

Kalyan cites his 2019 election struggles as proof.

Comparisons are like 'neighbour's wedding' hype, he states.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is facing growing pressure from supporters who want him to replicate Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s political success in Andhra Pradesh. But the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister has firmly said no to such comparisons. Speaking to Jana Sena party workers in Mangalagiri, Pawan explained that the political situations in the two states are completely different. Fans and followers keep messaging him, asking why he didn’t become Chief Minister like Vijay did. He responded with clarity, using a local idiom to describe the unnecessary excitement. Here’s what he said exactly, and why he believes the two journeys cannot be compared.

Don’t Compare Andhra Pradesh With Tamil Nadu

“Ever since the Tamil Nadu elections and him becoming Chief Minister, people are pressuring me,” Pawan Kalyan said during the gathering with party members. He added, “A lot of people have messaged me saying I should have done the same in Andhra Pradesh. But the situation here was different, so comparisons should not be made”.

Without directly naming Vijay, Pawan acknowledged the buzz around the neighbouring state. “In our neighbouring state, an actor established a party and became the Chief Minister. A lot of people have messaged me saying I should have done the same in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

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Pawan Kalyan Uses Telugu Idiom To Explain The Hype

To explain why the comparison is unfair, Pawan used a Telugu idiom: “Uru lo pelli ki… edo hadavidi antaru kada (Like unnecessary excitement for a neighbour’s wedding). It's like children running around without realising it's not their family wedding”. He stressed that the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is altogether different.

Recalling his own political struggle, Pawan pointed to the 2019 elections. “As they said, I contested in the 2019 elections. What happened then? Even ministers did not stand by me. So, don't compare,” he said. This experience, he explained, makes his path incomparable to Vijay’s recent rise.

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Remarks Made During Jana Sena Meeting

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing Jana Sena cadres at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri. His comments came after social media users and supporters began drawing parallels between the two actor-politicians following Vijay’s historic electoral win in Tamil Nadu.

Pawan’s message is clear: do not compare his political journey with anyone else’s, because the ground realities in Andhra Pradesh remain fundamentally different from Tamil Nadu.