Kamal Haasan warns that rising cinema prices and wasteful spending will hurt the audience and industry workers. He links these costs to global economic factors like fuel prices.
Kamal Haasan Warns Filmmakers Amid West Asia Crisis, Says 'Reduced Luxury And Tight Schedules Are The Need Of The Hour'
Kamal Haasan calls for production cuts in Indian cinema, urging filmmakers to avoid unnecessary foreign shoots, amid rising fuel and production costs linked to the West Asia crisis.
- Kamal Haasan urges Indian film industry to cut costs.
- Rising costs linked to global events and fuel prices.
- Industry must rethink spending for audience and workers.
- Producers, actors, and platforms urged for collective planning.
Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has given a strong warning to the Indian film industry: it must cut costs and stop wasteful spending, or it will hurt both the audience and the people who work behind the cameras. Writing an open letter on social media, the actor and Rajya Sabha MP linked rising cinema prices to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and the spike in fuel, energy and logistics costs hitting India. He urged everyone, from producers and directors to actors, technicians and OTT platforms, to rethink how films are made and how money is spent.
Kamal Haasan's Warning
In his statement, Kamal asked the industry to keep its “nose firmly on the financial grindstone” and called for a “cost correction” that protects workers and does not shift the entire burden on the paying audience. “Every rupee spent must serve the film, not merely the appearance of scale,” he said, stressing that luxury and flashy production must not become more important than the story and the people making it.
My appeal to our Industry.@ficci_india @producers_guild @tfpcin @TFPCOffl @kfpaofficial @TFCCofficial @imppa_official @federation_film @fwicemum @aifecsocial @aicwaofficial @tfapatn #SouthIndianFilmChamberOfCommerce #NorthernIndiaMotionPicturesAssociation… pic.twitter.com/24WXgYlbHN— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 15, 2026
Kamal advised producers to cut down on wasteful spending, poor planning, inflated entourage costs, unnecessary foreign shoots and long production delays. “Together, we must evolve practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking: better shooting discipline, tight schedules, reduced luxury and entourage expenses, limiting avoidable foreign travel where suitable local alternatives exist, conserving energy across sets and studios, and encouraging sustainable set construction and reuse of materials,” he wrote.
Kamal Haasan's Appeal To Filmmakers
He also pointed out that the global situation is affecting India through higher fuel, energy, logistics and production costs, and warned that the film industry cannot ignore this economic reality. Kamal called for a “meeting of minds” across the ecosystem and appealed to producers, actors, directors, unions, studios, exhibitors, distributors and OTT platforms to sit together and plan how to navigate the challenges ahead without hurting wages, safety or working conditions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Kamal Haasan warning the Indian film industry about costs?
What kind of spending does Kamal Haasan want the industry to cut?
He advises cutting wasteful spending, poor planning, inflated entourage costs, unnecessary foreign shoots, and production delays. He emphasizes that every rupee should serve the film, not just appearances.
What is Kamal Haasan's solution to the rising costs?
He calls for a 'cost correction' that protects workers and doesn't shift the burden to the audience. He advocates for practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking.
Who does Kamal Haasan want to be involved in this 'meeting of minds'?
He wants producers, directors, actors, technicians, unions, studios, exhibitors, distributors, and OTT platforms to collaborate and plan how to navigate challenges.