Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kamal Haasan urges Indian film industry to cut costs.

Rising costs linked to global events and fuel prices.

Industry must rethink spending for audience and workers.

Producers, actors, and platforms urged for collective planning.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has given a strong warning to the Indian film industry: it must cut costs and stop wasteful spending, or it will hurt both the audience and the people who work behind the cameras. Writing an open letter on social media, the actor and Rajya Sabha MP linked rising cinema prices to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and the spike in fuel, energy and logistics costs hitting India. He urged everyone, from producers and directors to actors, technicians and OTT platforms, to rethink how films are made and how money is spent.

Kamal Haasan's Warning

In his statement, Kamal asked the industry to keep its “nose firmly on the financial grindstone” and called for a “cost correction” that protects workers and does not shift the entire burden on the paying audience. “Every rupee spent must serve the film, not merely the appearance of scale,” he said, stressing that luxury and flashy production must not become more important than the story and the people making it.

Kamal advised producers to cut down on wasteful spending, poor planning, inflated entourage costs, unnecessary foreign shoots and long production delays. “Together, we must evolve practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking: better shooting discipline, tight schedules, reduced luxury and entourage expenses, limiting avoidable foreign travel where suitable local alternatives exist, conserving energy across sets and studios, and encouraging sustainable set construction and reuse of materials,” he wrote.

Kamal Haasan's Appeal To Filmmakers

He also pointed out that the global situation is affecting India through higher fuel, energy, logistics and production costs, and warned that the film industry cannot ignore this economic reality. Kamal called for a “meeting of minds” across the ecosystem and appealed to producers, actors, directors, unions, studios, exhibitors, distributors and OTT platforms to sit together and plan how to navigate the challenges ahead without hurting wages, safety or working conditions.