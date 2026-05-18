Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi's past warmth contrasts current divorce.

Interviews reveal playful banter, mutual admiration, and candid confessions.

Recent proceedings involve serious allegations and social media responses.

Their ongoing legal separation highlights a stark public contrast.

Actors Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi have recently been in the spotlight due to their ongoing and increasingly public divorce proceedings. However, long before the current tensions, the couple often showcased a warm and playful bond during public appearances and interviews.

Around three years ago, the duo appeared together at a Galatta Tamil event, where they openly spoke about their relationship, family life, and personal memories, reflecting a time when their chemistry was clearly visible.

Playful Chemistry During Interviews

In a conversation with Galatta Ritz, Aarti Ravi once spoke about her “guilty pleasure,” revealing it to be midnight snacking. Before she could elaborate, Ravi Mohan jokingly interrupted, saying “Me!”, which left Aarti visibly amused and the audience laughing. She playfully responded by calling him her “all-time snack.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti (@aarti.ravi)

The couple also shared light-hearted moments when speaking about their children, mentioning how their sons enjoyed spending time playing football with their father during evenings in Chennai.

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When asked about life before and after marriage, Ravi Mohan quickly replied “wife” when referring to what he missed as a bachelor, later adding that his favourite part of married life was, in fact, his wife herself. The statement once again left Aarti blushing.

Mutual Admiration And Candid Confessions

Aarti, on her part, praised Ravi’s support during her pregnancy and family life, describing him as deeply caring and attentive. She even rated him “over and beyond 100” as a husband, highlighting his constant support during her difficult moments.

The couple also spoke candidly about their personalities, with Aarti describing herself as more “bookish romantic,” while Ravi called himself “rugged romantic.” On the subject of possessiveness, Ravi admitted he was the more possessive partner, a statement Aarti agreed with humorously.

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Over time, Aarti also acknowledged that she initially had insecurities in the marriage but gradually learned to understand the demands of Ravi’s profession as an actor.

Divorce proceedings and recent developments

In recent times, their relationship has taken a very different turn as divorce proceedings continue. During a press interaction, Ravi Mohan made serious allegations, including claims of emotional distress and difficulties in meeting his children. He also spoke about personal struggles during the marriage, drawing significant public attention.

Following his remarks, Aarti Ravi responded with a strong statement on social media, warning against misinterpreting her silence and asserting that she would speak out if necessary to protect her children and dignity.

She emphasised that truth would eventually prevail and indicated her readiness to take a stand if required.

Ongoing legal separation

The couple, who married in 2009 after a long courtship, share two sons. Their separation has remained in the public eye for some time, with additional attention sparked by developments involving Keneeshaa Francis and broader discussions around cyberbullying and personal boundaries.

As their divorce case continues, earlier affectionate moments from their relationship are now being widely revisited, highlighting the contrast between their past public warmth and current legal and emotional conflict.