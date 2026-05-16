Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shekhar Suman launched a digital talk show with political satire.

He humorously referenced Arvind Kejriwal's past political statements.

Bollywood posters were reimagined with political undertones.

Parineeti Chopra's husband's political switch became a joke.

After spending years away from the format that once defined his television presence, Shekhar Suman is back, this time with a digital-first talk show that leans into candid humour rather than carefully scripted glamour. And what better way to mark his return than with political satire that gets people talking?

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A Direct Swipe Wrapped In Humour

There was no beating around the bush here, Shekhar Suman went straight for the names, blending humour with a clear political jab. Referring to Arvind Kejriwal, he recalled a remark often linked to the AAP chief: "Arvind Kejriwal ne jab apni party bnai thi toh ek aetehasik vakya bola tha ki 'agar aap system ko badal nahi sakte hain toh system ka hissa ban jaiye'."

Using that as his setup, Suman didn’t hold back as he brought Raghav Chadha into the punchline. He said, "Raghav Chadha ne iss baat ko seriously le liya aur woh finally system ka hissa ban gaye"

Bollywood Posters Get A Political Twist

(Image Source: Youtube/Shekhar Suman)

Suman then took a creative detour, reimagining popular Bollywood posters with a political spin. The satire grew more visual and arguably more biting as he described altered film titles reflecting political realignments.

(Image Source: Youtube/Shekhar Suman)

From “Hum Saat Saath Hain” featuring leaders who moved together, to cheeky reinterpretations like “Hum ‘AAP’ ke Dil Mein Rehte Hain” and “Hum ‘AAP’ Ke Hain Koun…”, the humour blended cinema nostalgia with current affairs.

Parineeti Chopra Bit Turns Playful

The segment took a lighter, more playful turn when Shekhar Suman brought Parineeti Chopra into the mix, spinning an imagined conversation around her husband’s political move.

Setting up the gag, he quipped, "Parineeti what do you have to say about your husband crossing the floor?"

The punchline followed with her mock response saying, "Honestly, mujhe kuch ajeeb se sensations hue"

Suman didn’t let the moment pass, immediately probing further, "sensations, jaise??"

What came next was a comic throwback, as he rolled into an exaggerated string of expressions, echoing her quirky dialogue style from Hasee Toh Phasee, saying, "Sensations jaise sarsarahat, sansanahat, gudgudahat, dagmagahat, farfarahat, thartharahat, kapkapahat, bharbharahat, dapdapahat, chatpatahat, sugbugahat, kulbulahat... gudgudayee, chilpilayee, chul-!"

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‘Ideology’ Or Just A Software Update?

The humour turned more pointed when Shekhar Suman began weaving in past statements made by Raghav Chadha, using them as the backbone of his satire.

Taking aim at the idea of shifting political standpoints, Suman said, "Konsi ideology? kaisi ideology? kaha ki ideology? Aaj kal ideology ka matlab sirf ek software reh gaya hai. Jab purana version oudated hone lage toh naye updated version install karna majburi ho jata hai"

The analogy landed with ease, comparing ideology to a software update, suggesting how positions can change when circumstances demand it.

He then cleverly circled back to Chadha’s earlier public stance on telecom pricing, where the politician had questioned why “monthly” recharge plans lasted only 28 days instead of aligning with calendar months.

Turning that argument into a punchline, Suman added, "jo kehte the ki phone ka recharge 28 dino ka kyu hota hai 30 dino ka kyu nahi, unhone khud apna sim port karwa diya".

By referencing these familiar talking points, Suman grounded his humour in real issues Chadha had once raised

‘Samose Ke Baad Chai Ki Talab…’

The humour hit closer to the ground when Shekhar Suman tapped into a concern earlier raised by Raghav Chadha about rising prices at airports.

Chadha had, in December 2024, publicly criticised what he described as inflated food costs at airports, pointing out that a simple snack like a samosa being priced at around Rs 350 placed an unfair burden on everyday travellers.

Picking up on that very issue, Suman flipped the narrative into humour, delivering a line that blended relatability with satire, "Samosa mehenga ho ya sasta, lekin ek baat toh hai, ki samose ke baad, chai ki talab toh lagti hi hai"

Even A Medical Reference Isn’t Off-Limits

In a final flourish, Suman touched upon Chadha’s past eye surgery, turning it into yet another satirical moment.

He said, "Ye london ka doctor bhi ajeeb hai. Btaiye, Chaddha ka ilaj pichle saal kiya aur saaf dikhna unhe ab shuru hua. On second thoughts, doctor accha hi hoga, kyuki usne ilaj toh sirf raghav chadha ka kiya lekin tha lekin uske saath saath 6 aur logo ko bhi saaf saaf dikne laga"

Shekhar Suman’s remarks have quickly found traction online, with clips from the segment circulating widely across social media.