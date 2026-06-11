Katrina Kaif Is Not Making Her OTT Debut, Industry Source Clarifies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Industry sources deny Katrina Kaif's acting comeback reports.

Claims about her OTT debut are entirely speculative.

She is currently embracing motherhood, away from projects.

Kaif last appeared in 2024 film

After reports claimed that Katrina Kaif is planning an acting comeback through an OTT project after embracing motherhood appear to be unfounded. A well-placed industry source told ABP Live that there is no truth to the reports and that they are based on speculation.

Katrina Kaif Is Not Making Her OTT Debut

Addressing the rumours, the source tagged the claims about Katrina Kaif’s return to acting as “completely inaccurate and misleading”.

“There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification,” the source told ABP Live.

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The clarification comes in response to recent reports suggesting that the actress had begun reading scripts and was actively looking for a project that would mark her return to the screen. The reports further claimed that Katrina was taking her time to select the right project and could potentially make a comeback in 2027. However, according to the source, these claims are not based on verified information.

Katrina Kaif Is Embracing Motherhood

Katrina Kaif has largely stayed away from professional commitments since entering motherhood. The actress, who married Vicky Kaushal in 2021, welcomed their first child, a son named Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

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The couple revealed their son's name in January 2026 through a joint social media post. Vihaan is a Sanskrit name that translates to “dawn” or “sunrise”.

Katrina Kaif was last seen on the big screen in Merry Christmas, which was released in 2024. In the film, she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller received attention for its unique pairing and intriguing storyline.

Since the film’s release, the actress has maintained a relatively low profile and has not announced any new acting projects. For now, reports linking her to an OTT debut or a confirmed comeback remain unsubstantiated.