Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filming next year; Kangana's potential triple role highly speculated.

The much-loved Tanu Weds Manu franchise is officially making a comeback. After the tremendous success of its first two instalments, the makers have now confirmed that a third film is on the way, bringing fresh excitement for fans who have been eagerly awaiting another chapter in the popular romantic comedy series.

The original Tanu Weds Manu proved to be a major box-office success, while its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike. For years, fans have hoped to see the story continue, and that wait has finally come to an end. The next instalment starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan has now been officially announced.

Tanu Weds Manu 3 Officially Announced

The third instalment is reportedly titled Tanu Weds Manu: The Next Chapter. The announcement was made as part of a major content slate unveiled by Eros Innovation, which included several upcoming projects.

The film will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar, known for her work on Heeramandi and The Empire. The project will be produced in collaboration with Rudraksh Soma Jyoti Limited. While the makers have yet to reveal a detailed production timeline, the film is expected to begin shooting next year.

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Kangana, R Madhavan’s Set To Reunite On-Screen

One of the biggest highlights of the announcement is the return of Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan as Tanu and Manu. Their on-screen chemistry played a vital role in the success of the first two films, helping transform the characters into some of the most memorable figures in modern Hindi romantic comedies.

Although no details about the storyline have been revealed yet, speculation has already begun regarding Kangana’s role in the upcoming film. In Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the actress impressed audiences with a dual performance, portraying both Tanu and Kusum Sangwan, popularly known as Datto.

With a third instalment now in development, excitement is growing over whether Kangana could once again take on multiple roles. Industry buzz suggests the possibility of a triple role, although the makers have not confirmed any such reports.

Discussion Around Film’s Cast Continues

Beyond Kangana and Madhavan, fans are also hoping to see several familiar faces return to the franchise. Actors including Deepak Dobriyal, Jimmy Shergill, Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub played significant roles in the earlier films and remain closely associated with the series.

However, no official casting announcements have been made so far, leaving audiences curious about which characters may return for the next chapter.

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Franchise That Won Hearts

Released in 2011, the first Tanu Weds Manu became a favourite among audiences thanks to its blend of romance, humour and memorable characters. Directed by Anand L. Rai, the film helped establish Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan as one of Bollywood’s most popular on-screen pairings.

Now, with Tanu Weds Manu: The Next Chapter officially in the works, fans can look forward to revisiting a franchise that has remained close to audiences’ hearts for over a decade