Elvish Yadav is making his Bollywood debut in Malamaal Weekly 2. He will be joining a comedy sequel alongside established actors.
Elvish Yadav Makes Debut With 'Malamaal Weekly 2', Says ‘Bollywood Mein Mera Koi Nahi Tha’
Elvish Yadav is set to make his Bollywood debut with Malamaal Weekly 2, reportedly starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. The YouTuber and reality star thanked fans.
- Elvish Yadav makes Bollywood debut in
- Joins Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal in comedy sequel.
- Yadav's role is substantial, challenging digital creator stereotypes.
- He credits fans for this opportunity, lacking industry connections.
Elvish Yadav is stepping into Bollywood with Malamaal Weekly 2, marking a new chapter after establishing himself as a YouTuber and reality show personality. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, he has joined the comedy sequel alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Elvish confirmed the development through a post on X, where he credited his fans for helping him reach the big screen. The actor said his journey began without industry connections and that the support he received from his audience made this opportunity possible. He also promised to work harder as he takes on this new challenge.
Elvish Thanks Fans For Bollywood Opportunity
Sharing his excitement on X, Elvish wrote, "Nayi film. Naya safar. Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya. Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu. Bas pyaar banaye rakhna."
Nayi film. Naya safar. ❤️— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 13, 2026
Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya.
Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu.…
The actor had also spoken about his debut in an earlier post, stressing that his part in the film is more than a brief appearance.
“If it wasn’t for you guys, my Bollywood debut would never have been possible. For all these years, I’ve done my best to entertain you, and now I’m stepping into a whole new journey. The most exciting part is that this isn’t just a small cameo; I have a really strong role in this film.”
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He further addressed the perception that digital creators are usually offered only minor film parts. “There’s always been a stereotype that YouTubers only get tiny roles in movies, and I’m genuinely happy to be a part of a film that’s breaking that stereotype. I truly believe you’re going to love my character.”
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Malamaal Weekly 2 Cast And Franchise
The upcoming film is a sequel to Malamaal Weekly, Priyadarshan’s 2006 comedy that featured Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh and Arbaaz Khan. The original film performed well at the box office and developed a strong following over the years.
According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav are part of the sequel. Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shirodkar are also reportedly joining the cast. For Elvish, the project marks a significant move from online entertainment and reality television to mainstream cinema. His entry also reflects the growing presence of digital creators in Bollywood, with the actor particularly keen to prove that creators can take on substantial film roles.
What Elvish Said About His New Journey
Elvish has repeatedly credited his audience for his rise, from creating content on YouTube to winning a reality show and now securing a Bollywood role. He said he intends to give his best to the character and hopes viewers will appreciate his performance. His debut with Malamaal Weekly 2 will put him alongside an established comedy ensemble and allow him to build a career on the big screen beyond his digital following.
Frequently Asked Questions
What film is Elvish Yadav debuting in?
Does Elvish Yadav have a significant role in Malamaal Weekly 2?
Yes, Elvish Yadav has stated that his part in the film is more than a brief appearance, calling it a
Who are some of the other actors joining Elvish Yadav in Malamaal Weekly 2?
Elvish Yadav will star alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shirodkar are also reportedly part of the cast.
How did Elvish Yadav get his role in Bollywood?
Elvish credited his fans for helping him reach the big screen, stating he had no industry connections. He believes their support made this opportunity possible for him.