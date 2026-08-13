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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShakeela Says Constant Phone Use Led To Rs 3 Lakh Neck Surgery | WATCH

Shakeela Says Constant Phone Use Led To Rs 3 Lakh Neck Surgery | WATCH

Actor Shakeela revealed she underwent Rs 3 lakh neck surgery after spending hours playing mobile games and watching videos in poor posture. Sharing her recovery journey, she warned against excessive phone use.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Shakeela underwent neck surgery due to excessive phone use.
  • Surgery costing Rs 3 lakh left her needing daily assistance.
  • She warned against prolonged screen time and poor posture.
  • Shakeela urged parents to restrict children's mobile phone access.

Actor Shakeela has opened up about a painful health scare, revealing that she underwent neck surgery costing Rs 3 lakh after spending hours playing mobile games and watching videos. In a vlog shared on her YouTube channel, the actor documented her hospital stay at Medway Hospital in Chennai and her recovery at home. Shakeela said prolonged phone use while lying on her side affected her neck and eventually required surgery. She also revealed that she now needs help with basic activities, including getting out of bed and eating. While discussing the experience, she used self-trolling to make her warning more relatable.

Shakeela Warns Against Excessive Phone Use

In her video, Shakeela recalled spending as long as four hours continuously playing games on her phone, getting up only for tea or coffee before returning to the game. She then spent hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram. “A phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary,” she said.

Shakeela explained that poor posture and prolonged phone use eventually caused serious problems in her neck. She said she had to undergo surgery after experiencing pain linked to a discharge in her neck, with a titanium screw used during the procedure. The actor also spoke about the difficult period following surgery, saying she needed assistance even to get out of bed and eat. She urged parents to be cautious about allowing children unrestricted access to mobile phones.

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“Use the phone only for essential things. Avoid watching unnecessary videos, even mine, and watch only useful ones. Otherwise, you will lose Rs 3 lakh and have to endure unbearable pain as well.”

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Shakeela’s Career And Comeback

Shakeela, born C Shakeela Begum in Chennai, began her career in films after dropping out of school and trying modelling. She made her acting debut with the 1995 Tamil film Playgirls, which also featured Silk Smitha. Her breakthrough came with the 2000 Malayalam film Kinnara Thumbikal. The film's success made Shakeela a major name in the Malayalam film industry, with her films later being dubbed in several Indian and foreign languages.

In 2002, Shakeela announced that she would stop appearing in adult films and moved towards mainstream cinema. She subsequently worked in films featuring stars including Mohanlal, Vijay and Mahesh Babu. Her career later took another turn when Netflix featured her in a promotional video, Shakeela’s Driving School, in 2023 to promote Sex Education.

Shakeela’s latest health update has also turned into a warning about how excessive screen time and poor posture can affect everyday life.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What health issue did actor Shakeela recently face?

Shakeela underwent neck surgery after experiencing severe neck pain caused by prolonged mobile game playing and video watching with poor posture. The surgery cost Rs 3 lakh.

What was the cause of Shakeela's neck problems?

Her neck issues were caused by spending hours continuously playing mobile games and watching videos while lying on her side, leading to poor posture and a discharge in her neck.

What warning did Shakeela give about mobile phone use?

Shakeela warned against excessive phone use, advising people to use phones only for essential tasks and avoid unnecessary videos. She also urged parents to be cautious about children's mobile access.

What was the immediate impact of the surgery on Shakeela's daily life?

Following her neck surgery, Shakeela required assistance with basic daily activities such as getting out of bed and eating, indicating a challenging recovery.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shakeela Shakeela Neck Surgery Shakeela Health Update ₹3 Lakh Surgery Mobile Phone Addiction Excessive Phone Use Mobile Gaming Addiction
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