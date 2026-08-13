Shakeela Says Constant Phone Use Led To Rs 3 Lakh Neck Surgery | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Shakeela underwent neck surgery due to excessive phone use.

Surgery costing Rs 3 lakh left her needing daily assistance.

She warned against prolonged screen time and poor posture.

Shakeela urged parents to restrict children's mobile phone access.

Actor Shakeela has opened up about a painful health scare, revealing that she underwent neck surgery costing Rs 3 lakh after spending hours playing mobile games and watching videos. In a vlog shared on her YouTube channel, the actor documented her hospital stay at Medway Hospital in Chennai and her recovery at home. Shakeela said prolonged phone use while lying on her side affected her neck and eventually required surgery. She also revealed that she now needs help with basic activities, including getting out of bed and eating. While discussing the experience, she used self-trolling to make her warning more relatable.

Shakeela Warns Against Excessive Phone Use

In her video, Shakeela recalled spending as long as four hours continuously playing games on her phone, getting up only for tea or coffee before returning to the game. She then spent hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram. “A phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary,” she said.

Shakeela explained that poor posture and prolonged phone use eventually caused serious problems in her neck. She said she had to undergo surgery after experiencing pain linked to a discharge in her neck, with a titanium screw used during the procedure. The actor also spoke about the difficult period following surgery, saying she needed assistance even to get out of bed and eat. She urged parents to be cautious about allowing children unrestricted access to mobile phones.

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“Use the phone only for essential things. Avoid watching unnecessary videos, even mine, and watch only useful ones. Otherwise, you will lose Rs 3 lakh and have to endure unbearable pain as well.”

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Shakeela’s Career And Comeback

Shakeela, born C Shakeela Begum in Chennai, began her career in films after dropping out of school and trying modelling. She made her acting debut with the 1995 Tamil film Playgirls, which also featured Silk Smitha. Her breakthrough came with the 2000 Malayalam film Kinnara Thumbikal. The film's success made Shakeela a major name in the Malayalam film industry, with her films later being dubbed in several Indian and foreign languages.

In 2002, Shakeela announced that she would stop appearing in adult films and moved towards mainstream cinema. She subsequently worked in films featuring stars including Mohanlal, Vijay and Mahesh Babu. Her career later took another turn when Netflix featured her in a promotional video, Shakeela’s Driving School, in 2023 to promote Sex Education.

Shakeela’s latest health update has also turned into a warning about how excessive screen time and poor posture can affect everyday life.