Sonu Nigam Buys Office Space In Mumbai’s Andheri For Rs 1 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father acquired Madh Island plot worth ten crore rupees.

Nigam sold Karjat land parcels for 95 lakh rupees.

Sonu Nigam buys Mumbai office unit for one crore.

Family leased Santacruz unit for 12.61 crore rupees.

Singer Sonu Nigam has added another property to his real estate portfolio, this time purchasing an office unit in Mumbai’s Andheri West. According to property registration records reviewed by CRE Matrix, the singer bought the ground-floor office from M/s Singular Health Private Limited for Rs 1 crore.

Sonu Nigam Buys Office Space In Mumbai

The office purchased by the singer has a carpet area of 258.33 sq ft and is located at Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. According to the documents, the transaction was registered on August 6.

Apart from the Rs 1 crore consideration value, Nigam also paid Rs 6 lakh in stamp duty and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

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This is not the first real estate transaction involving the singer and his family. In February this year, his father, Agam Kumar Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq m plot on Madh Island along with an existing ground-plus-one structure for Rs 10 crore, according to documents accessed by Liases Foras.

In April and May this year, Nigam sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat, part of the broader Mumbai 3.0 corridor, for Rs 95 lakh. Multiple other land parcels in Karjat, spanning more than 1.9 hectares, also changed hands for a total of Rs 1.95 crore, according to CRE Matrix.

The family’s real estate dealings also include a five-year commercial lease in Santacruz East valued at more than Rs 12.61 crore. The 4,257 sq ft unit in Trade Centre BKC was leased to Pattni Hospitality, the operator behind the Downtown 29 cafe and bar brand. The agreement was registered on December 2, 2025.

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Sonu Nigam’s New Song ‘Chunni’

The Padma Shri recipient recently released a new Hindi-Haryanvi song, Chunni. Speaking about the track in a press note, Sonu said, “Chunni is a fun song adorned with a beautiful melodic structure and lyrics full of romance. I love the beats and the frolic they exude. Here's my first of the many more such musical offerings coming up.”

The track has been released by Believe Music in partnership with Warner Music India and Global Music Junction.