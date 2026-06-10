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HomeNews'Am I Dressing Up Too Much?': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Self-Doubt That Comes With Being A Politician

'Am I Dressing Up Too Much?': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Self-Doubt That Comes With Being A Politician

Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless image in Bollywood and public life, admits that politics has brought unexpected self-doubt, especially as she adjusts to her new role as an MP.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranaut won Mandi constituency during 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana Ranaut, once known purely for her commanding screen presence and back-to-back film successes, has now firmly stepped into the world of politics as well. The actor-turned-politician is currently serving as Lok Sabha MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a recent interview, she admitted quite openly that her transition into politics has not been without inner uncertainty. She also shared that she now finds herself thinking more consciously about how she presents herself in public.

'Am I Doing This Right?'

While promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana spoke to India Today and was asked whether anything still unsettles her, despite her reputation for being bold and outspoken.

Her response was refreshingly candid. She said it isn’t a single, overwhelming fear, but rather a stream of small, everyday doubts that come and go. Things like, “Am I good enough in this role?” or “Am I doing justice to my new identity as a politician?

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She also reflected on how she is perceived in public life - wondering at times whether she comes across too much like a film star instead of a politician. Even small details, like her choice of clothing, enter that internal conversation: whether she is overdressed, whether sleeveless outfits are appropriate, or whether she is being judged fairly. These thoughts, she explained, don’t stay constant but appear in different forms as she adjusts to a completely new world. Kangana added that such moments of self-doubt are not unusual when someone steps into unfamiliar territory. For her, the shift from cinema to politics has naturally brought questions and reflection along the way. Some days are clearer than others, but the process of figuring things out continues.

It is worth noting that she entered electoral politics in 2024, winning the Lok Sabha seat from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket, marking a significant turning point in her public life.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Set For Release

Her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is slated to release in cinemas on 12 June. Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film highlights the role of nurses who helped save injured victims during the tragedy. Kangana will be seen playing one of these nurses, a role rooted in resilience and quiet heroism.

 

Before You Go

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film about?

Her upcoming film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, tells the story of nurses who cared for and rescued victims during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Ranaut plays a nurse in the narrative.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Politics Bollywood KANGANA RANAUT Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
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