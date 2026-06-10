Her upcoming film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, tells the story of nurses who cared for and rescued victims during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Ranaut plays a nurse in the narrative.
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'Am I Dressing Up Too Much?': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Self-Doubt That Comes With Being A Politician
Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless image in Bollywood and public life, admits that politics has brought unexpected self-doubt, especially as she adjusts to her new role as an MP.
- Ranaut won Mandi constituency during 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
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'Am I Dressing Up Too Much?': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Self-Doubt That Comes With Being A Politician
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