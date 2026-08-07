Mithun Chakraborty Undergoes Surgery; Suvendu Adhikari Visits Actor, Shares Health Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty underwent minor hand surgery in Kolkata.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited, confirming actor's stable condition.

Chakraborty recovering well, expected to be discharged from hospital soon.

Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital near Kolkata's EM Bypass, where he underwent a minor surgery on his right hand. The news of his hospitalisation has sparked concern among his fans across West Bengal and the rest of the country. According to reports, the 74-year-old actor was admitted after developing a problem with his right hand that required immediate medical attention. A specialised team of orthopaedic doctors and surgeons successfully carried out the procedure. Hospital sources described the surgery as minor, and the actor is said to be recovering well.

Suvendu Adhikari Visits Mithun Chakraborty In Hospital

Following the news of Chakraborty's hospitalisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited him at the hospital on Friday morning to enquire about his health. During the visit, Adhikari also met the medical team and was briefed on the actor's condition and post-surgery recovery.

Photographs from the hospital have since surfaced on social media, showing Mithun Chakraborty resting in his hospital bed with his right hand in a plaster cast. The images have prompted an outpouring of concern and good wishes from fans.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty at a hospital in Kolkata



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/1TXOciSKHi — IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026

ALSO READ | Netflix Shelves David Fincher's American 'Squid Game': Report

Actor Stable, Likely To Be Discharged Soon

Speaking to the media after the visit, Suvendu Adhikari reassured fans that Mithun Chakraborty's condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. He said the veteran actor had undergone a minor operation the previous night and had initially preferred to keep the matter private.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a hospital in Kolkata and enquired about his health



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/8TaCiVfN7p — IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026

ALSO READ | Dimple Yadav Meets Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir; Questions Government Over Assault By Delhi Police

Adhikari added that the surgery was successful and that Chakraborty is expected to be discharged from the hospital later in the day.