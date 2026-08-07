Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital near Kolkata for a minor surgery on his right hand. He had developed a problem requiring immediate medical attention.
Mithun Chakraborty Undergoes Surgery; Suvendu Adhikari Visits Actor, Shares Health Update
Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has undergone minor surgery on his right hand at a private Kolkata hospital. The 74-year-old is recovering well, with fans wishing him a speedy recovery
- Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty underwent minor hand surgery in Kolkata.
- BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited, confirming actor's stable condition.
- Chakraborty recovering well, expected to be discharged from hospital soon.
Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital near Kolkata's EM Bypass, where he underwent a minor surgery on his right hand. The news of his hospitalisation has sparked concern among his fans across West Bengal and the rest of the country. According to reports, the 74-year-old actor was admitted after developing a problem with his right hand that required immediate medical attention. A specialised team of orthopaedic doctors and surgeons successfully carried out the procedure. Hospital sources described the surgery as minor, and the actor is said to be recovering well.
Suvendu Adhikari Visits Mithun Chakraborty In Hospital
Following the news of Chakraborty's hospitalisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited him at the hospital on Friday morning to enquire about his health. During the visit, Adhikari also met the medical team and was briefed on the actor's condition and post-surgery recovery.
Photographs from the hospital have since surfaced on social media, showing Mithun Chakraborty resting in his hospital bed with his right hand in a plaster cast. The images have prompted an outpouring of concern and good wishes from fans.
Kolkata, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty at a hospital in Kolkata— IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026
(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/1TXOciSKHi
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Actor Stable, Likely To Be Discharged Soon
Speaking to the media after the visit, Suvendu Adhikari reassured fans that Mithun Chakraborty's condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. He said the veteran actor had undergone a minor operation the previous night and had initially preferred to keep the matter private.
Kolkata, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a hospital in Kolkata and enquired about his health— IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026
(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/8TaCiVfN7p
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Adhikari added that the surgery was successful and that Chakraborty is expected to be discharged from the hospital later in the day.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Mithun Chakraborty?
How is Mithun Chakraborty's condition after the surgery?
Hospital sources and West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari confirmed that the actor is stable and recovering well. The surgery was successful, and there is no cause for concern.
Who visited Mithun Chakraborty in the hospital?
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithun Chakraborty at the hospital on Friday morning. He also met the medical team to get an update on his condition.
When is Mithun Chakraborty expected to be discharged?
Suvendu Adhikari stated that Mithun Chakraborty is expected to be discharged from the hospital later on the same day as his visit.