Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Unstoppable’ After Explosive ‘Alpha’ Teaser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha teaser unveiled Alia's intense action, Bobby Deol.

Shah Rukh Khan praised Alia, called Bobby Deol brilliant.

YRF spy thriller Alpha releases July 3, 2026.

The much-awaited teaser of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming action thriller Alpha has finally been unveiled, and it has already created a massive buzz among fans. Released on 10 June, the gripping teaser offers a glimpse into the high-octane world of the film, with Alia Bhatt delivering powerful action sequences alongside Bobby Deol. Her intense new avatar has not only stunned audiences but has also earned praise from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for quite some time over Alpha, one of the most anticipated action thrillers in recent months. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the first look, and the newly released teaser certainly lived up to expectations. Packed with dramatic visuals and hard-hitting action moments, the 1-minute-55-second teaser showcases Alia in a fearless and commanding role.

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Shah Rukh Khan Calls Bobby Deol A Brilliant Villain

After watching the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan openly applauded Alia Bhatt’s transformation and praised the film’s powerful presentation. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared the teaser and expressed his admiration for Alia’s evolving screen presence.

He wrote, “Excellent, Alia. From breaking hearts to breaking bones, your skill set has grown tremendously over the years. Hope Alpha wins hearts and also saves a few villains for the sequel. Go and create magic, Sigma Girl.”

The superstar also praised Bobby Deol for his performance in the teaser. Referring to him as “Lord Bobby”, Shah Rukh wrote that Bobby looks exceptional in villainous roles and sent his best wishes to director Shiv Rawail and the entire team behind the film.

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Alia Bhatt Seen Performing Intense Action Sequences

The teaser introduces Alia Bhatt as a character named Sita, who appears to be preparing for a secret mission. Bobby Deol is seen playing her father in the film, guiding and training her for the dangerous assignment. The teaser hints at an emotionally layered story blended with stylish action and espionage elements.

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Alpha is positioned as a spy action thriller and appears to be packed with large-scale action sequences and suspense-driven storytelling.

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Star Cast, Release Date Of ‘Alpha’

Alongside Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh in a leading role. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is also part of the project. The film has been directed by Shiv Rawail, while Aditya Chopra serves as the producer.

Alpha is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 3.