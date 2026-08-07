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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkanksha Chamola Seeks 'Urgent Assistance' To Change Username After Divorce Buzz From Husband Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola Seeks 'Urgent Assistance' To Change Username After Divorce Buzz From Husband Gaurav Khanna

After revealing her separation from Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola has sought Meta's help to change her Instagram username. Her public appeal has fuelled speculation.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akanksha Chamola revealed divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2.
  • She now plans an independent life after a year apart.
  • Chamola appealed to Instagram for username change post-divorce.

Days after revealing on Lock Upp 2 that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce, Akanksha Chamola has made a public appeal to Instagram for help. The actor shared that she has been unable to change her username despite several attempts and requested assistance from Meta and Instagram teams. Her post has drawn attention as it comes soon after she disclosed that the couple has been living separately for the past year. Akanksha also reflected on her future during the reality show, saying she now plans to embrace an independent life on her own terms ahead.

Instagram Username Issue

Akanksha Chamola took to Instagram Stories to explain that she has been facing difficulties changing her account username. Tagging Meta, Meta India and Instagram, she wrote, "seeking urgent assistance for username change. Due to the current verification-related restrictions, we have been unable to change the username despite multiple attempts."

 

Akanksha Chamola Seeks 'Urgent Assistance' To Change Username After Divorce Buzz From Husband Gaurav Khanna

She also requested the platforms to review the matter and suggest a possible solution. While her profile name reads "Akanksha Chamola", her current Instagram username continues to be 'akankshagkhanna'.

Divorce And Fresh Start

During her stint on Lock Upp 2, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for nearly a year and are in the process of ending their marriage. Speaking about her future, she said, "I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents' roof or my husband's roof." She added that she plans to live independently and has no intention of marrying again.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shinde Claims Salman Khan Would Have Stood Against Her On 'Age Shaming' In Lock Upp 2

Personal Confessions On Lock Upp 2

The actress also made several personal revelations during the reality show. She shared that motherhood was not something she ultimately saw for herself, despite being open to the idea earlier. Akanksha also spoke candidly about her sexuality, saying, "Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unki taraf. I think woh mera safe space hai."

ALSO READ | Why Rahul Gandhi?’: Simi Garewal Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk’s Claim That Wife Tried To Get Him To End Fast

She was last seen on Lock Upp 2, which streamed on Netflix from June 27 to August 5, with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner. Akanksha Chamola's latest Instagram appeal has added another chapter to the personal changes she has openly discussed in recent weeks, as she looks to move forward with a new phase in her life.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Akanksha Chamola seeking help from Instagram?

Akanksha Chamola is seeking urgent assistance from Instagram and Meta because she has been unable to change her account username. She has faced difficulties due to current verification-related restrictions.

What did Akanksha Chamola reveal about her marriage?

Akanksha Chamola revealed on Lock Upp 2 that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce. They have been living separately for the past year.

What are Akanksha Chamola's plans for her future?

Akanksha Chamola plans to embrace an independent life on her own terms, not living under her parents' or husband's roof. She also stated she has no intention of marrying again.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola Meta India Lock Upp 2 Akanksha Chamola Divorce Instagram Username Instagram Username Change
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