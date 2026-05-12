Kamal Haasan Reacts After NTA Cancelled NEET UG 2026, Asks ‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to paper leak allegations.

CBI investigating irregularities, impacting 22.7 lakh students.

Kamal Haasan questions responsibility for student distress.

NTA defends security; re-exam details to be announced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak and an ongoing investigation into the matter. With the case now referred to the CBI for probe, nearly 22.7 lakh medical aspirants have once again been left in uncertainty. Reacting to the controversy, actor-politician Kamal Haasan questioned who would take responsibility for the “mental agony” faced by the students.

Kamal Haasan Reacts To NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Haasan wrote in Tamil. When translated to English, it reads, “The hard work and dreams of 22 lakh students who studied day and night for the NEET entrance exam have been shattered by criminal conspiracies. Who will take responsibility for this mental agony?”

He further criticised the examination system, stating that he could not remember a single NEET exam being conducted without controversy surrounding alleged irregularities.

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“To date, I don’t recall even a single NEET exam being conducted without allegations of malpractices. That’s why we are fighting to bring education back under the state list,” he posted.

The actor also called for students to be protected from what he described as an unfair system and the alleged network operating behind it. “Indian students must be protected from this unjust NEET exam and the mafia operating behind it,” he added.

நீட் நுழைவுத் தேர்வுக்காக இரவு பகலாகப் படித்த 22 லட்சம் மாணவர்களின் உழைப்பும் கனவும் குற்றக்கும்பல்களால் சிதைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த மன உளைச்சலுக்குப் பொறுப்பேற்கப் போவது யார்?



இதுவரை ஒரு நீட் தேர்வு கூட முறைகேடு புகார்கள் இல்லாமல் நடந்ததாக எனக்கு நினைவில்லை. இதனால்தான் கல்வியை… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 12, 2026

NEET-UG 2026 Controversy

Around 120 questions from the so-called “guess paper” circulated among the students matched the Chemistry section of the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper. The material was reportedly continued to circulate through WhatsApp groups for nearly 42 hours before the test.

Investigators are now probing the material as the examination has been cancelled and the agency will conduct a re-examination.

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NTA Defends Exam Process

The NTA has defended the conduct of the examination, claiming NEET-UG 2026 was held under “full security protocol”. The agency stated that question papers were transported in GPS-enabled vehicles with watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored using AI-assisted CCTV systems. Biometric verification and 5G jammers were also reportedly deployed during the test.

According to the NTA, it received inputs regarding possible irregularities on May 7 and shared the information with central agencies the following day.

For the re-examination, the schedule for which is expected to be announced soon, the NTA has stated that candidates will not have to complete the registration process again. Details submitted during the May 2026 exam cycle, including exam centres and candidature, will remain unchanged. The agency also said no additional fee will be collected for the fresh examination, while fees already paid by students will be refunded.

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