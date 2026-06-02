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HomeNewsIndiaBiennial Rajya Sabha Election In Tamil Nadu On June 18

Biennial Rajya Sabha Election In Tamil Nadu On June 18

If the election is contested following the withdrawal of candidature, if any, before 3 pm on June 11, polling will be held at the Secretariat on June 18 between 9 am and 4 pm, the release said. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 02:35 PM (IST)

Chennai: The biennial election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu, which fell vacant following the resignation of AIADMK member C Ve Shanmugam, will be held on June 18, Returning Officer P Thenmozhi said on Tuesday.

Shanmugam, a former State minister who won from the Mailam Assembly constituency in the April 23 Assembly election, had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on May 7, necessitating the byelection to the Council of States from Tamil Nadu.

“The election is being held to fill a casual vacancy in the Council of States by the elected members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” a release from the Secretariat said.

“Nomination papers may be submitted to Returning Officer and Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, P Thenmozhi, or to Assistant Returning Officer and Joint Secretary Pearline Roopkumar, between 11 am and 3 pm on any day, except Sunday, June 7, and not later than June 8, 2026,” it added.

The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on June 9 at 11 am.

If the election is contested following the withdrawal of candidature, if any, before 3 pm on June 11, polling will be held at the Secretariat on June 18 between 9 am and 4 pm, the release said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Rajya Sabha Election Tamil NAdu
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