TMC Faces Fresh Rebellion Buzz As Rebel Camp Claims Support From Dozens Of TMC Legislators

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC expels two MLAs, fueling speculation of internal revolt.

Signature forgery allegations spark probe into opposition leader appointment.

Dissident MLAs reportedly garnering support for alternative bloc.

Rebel camp plans to challenge current TMC leadership.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing growing speculation of an internal revolt just weeks after losing power in West Bengal, with dissident voices within the party reportedly exploring the possibility of forming a separate bloc in the Assembly.

The developments gathered pace after the party expelled two MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, over alleged anti-party activities. The action came shortly after allegations surfaced that signatures of several legislators had been forged on a letter supporting veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Amid the controversy, reports suggest that a significant number of TMC legislators are in contact with the expelled MLAs, fuelling questions about the unity of the party's legislature wing and the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Signature Forgery Allegations Trigger Political Crisis

The controversy centres on a letter submitted to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee backing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay's appointment as Leader of Opposition.

According to allegations now under investigation, signatures of some legislators may have been forged on the document. The Assembly Secretariat subsequently lodged a complaint, and the matter is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The letter naming the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Whip was reportedly submitted to the Speaker by Abhishek Banerjee along with a sheet carrying legislators' signatures.

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CID Probe Intensifies

The investigation has become a major political flashpoint within the Trinamool Congress.

According to reports, Abhishek Banerjee was summoned by the CID in connection with the case but did not appear before investigators and sought additional time.

The agency has reportedly asked him to appear again on June 8 as part of its ongoing probe.

The issue gained further attention after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari publicly referred to the allegations, bringing internal party tensions into the spotlight.

Rebel Camp Claims Growing Support

Political circles in Kolkata are now abuzz with claims that a substantial section of TMC legislators is maintaining contact with the expelled MLAs.

Sources in the dissident camp claim that around 50 legislators have been in touch with Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha since their expulsion.

The speculation intensified after reports emerged that two MLAs met at the MLA Hostel on Monday, while six legislators allegedly attended a separate meeting at a Kolkata hotel. The gathering was also attended by the two expelled MLAs, according to sources.

These meetings have led to speculation that an organised dissident bloc could be taking shape within the party.

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Plan to Challenge Current Leadership?

According to political sources, the rebel camp is assessing whether it can secure the backing of more than 40 MLAs in the Assembly.

If sufficient numbers are achieved, dissident legislators may attempt to convene a meeting of the legislature party and elect an alternative leader before approaching the Speaker with a claim to represent the principal opposition bloc.

Such a move could potentially trigger a significant confrontation within the party and lead to a battle over legitimacy inside the Assembly.

However, no official announcement has been made by the dissident group, and the exact level of support they command remains unclear.

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