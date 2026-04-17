Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Mother Shuts Down Wedding Rumours With Pranav Mohanlal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both Kalyani and Pranav are experiencing successful film careers.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal have worked together in films like Hridayam and Varshangalkku Shesham, released in 2022 and 2024. Since then, fans have loved their on-screen chemistry, which has also led to rumours about them getting married. However, filmmaker Priyadarshan’s ex-wife and Kalyani’s mother, Lissy Lakshmi, have now responded to shut down these rumours.

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Lissy Shuts Down Wedding Rumours

Recently, on Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, Lissy Lakshmi shared festive pictures on social media. She wrote, “Wishing everyone a Vishu filled with prosperity, abundance, health, and joy. A wonderful new year to all!”

In the pictures, she is seen following traditional Kerala rituals like performing puja and serving prasadam on a banana leaf, dressed in a beautiful off-white kasavu saree.

While fans flooded her comments with wishes, one user asked about Kalyani and Pranav’s wedding rumours, writing, “Kalyani Pranav marriage waiting,” with heart-eye emojis. Lissy replied, “Lalse news!” putting an end to the speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lissy Lakshmi (@lissylakshmi)

Kalyani And Pranav’s Bond

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal share a long-standing friendship and are said to have known each other since childhood, long before they entered films. In a 2023 interview with Vanitha TV, Kalyani mentioned that she calls Pranav “Appu,” a term of affection in Malayalam. She also described their bond as more like siblings, adding that they would often meet during vacations when he was studying in Ooty.

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Their Professional Lives

Both actors have also been making steady progress in their careers. Pranav recently gained attention with his cameo in Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, where he appeared as a young Khureshi-Ab’raam, and later starred in the 2025 horror film Diés Iraé, which earned over Rs 82 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan delivered a major success with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, where she played a vampire-like character. The film crossed Rs 300 crore globally. She was also seen in Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira the same year, and now has Genie, Marshal, and Lokah Chapter 2 lined up ahead.