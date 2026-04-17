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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Turns Heads After MI vs PBKS IPL Match: WATCH

Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Turns Heads After MI vs PBKS IPL Match: WATCH

The now-viral video shows Arshdeep Singh’s rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, leaving Wankhede Stadium after the MI vs PBKS IPL Match.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arshdeep Singh's rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, spotted post-match.
  • Kaur attended MI vs PBKS match to support Punjab Kings.
  • Video shows Kaur leaving team bus, confirming attendance.
  • Rumours grew from shared location posts and airport sightings.

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, was spotted by paparazzi after the MI vs PBKS IPL Match on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium. Kaur had reportedly attended the match to watch and support Arshdeep Singh. A video of her stepping out of the team bus after the game soon went viral on social media.

Arshdeep’s Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Snapped

The now-viral video shows Samreen Kaur getting off a bus after watching the MI vs PBKS match, which Punjab Kings won by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians. In the video, paparazzi can be heard asking her to pose for photos and videos.

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When one of the photographers asked which team she was supporting, she replied, “Punjab Kings.” When asked how she liked the match, she responded, “Very nice.”

In another video circulating online, Samreen Kaur was seen leaving Wankhede Stadium after the Punjab Kings secured their victory.

How The Rumours Began

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh was also seen visiting Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara with his rumoured girlfriend. In the video, the two can be seen entering the gurudwara together. Not just that, Arshdeep also shared a picture from the visit on Instagram. Around the same time, Samreen Kaur also posted a photo from the same location with an identical backdrop.

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The two were also previously spotted together at an airport.

The buzz around their relationship began after a few social media posts surfaced online. In one Snapchat story, Arshdeep appeared to be holding a girl’s hand. Another image showed only a girl’s hand, which led fans to speculate that it belonged to Samreen Kaur.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Arshdeep Singh's rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, spotted?

Samreen Kaur was spotted by paparazzi at the Wankhede Stadium after the MI vs PBKS IPL Match.

What did Samreen Kaur say when asked which team she was supporting?

She replied that she was supporting

How did the rumours about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's relationship start?

Rumours began after they were seen together at a gurudwara and an airport, and from social media posts showing a hand possibly belonging to Samreen.

What happened in the viral video of Samreen Kaur?

The video shows Samreen Kaur getting off a bus after the MI vs PBKS match and interacting with paparazzi.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Arshdeep Singh IPL 2026 MI Vs PBKS
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