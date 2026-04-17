Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Turns Heads After MI vs PBKS IPL Match: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh's rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, spotted post-match.

Kaur attended MI vs PBKS match to support Punjab Kings.

Video shows Kaur leaving team bus, confirming attendance.

Rumours grew from shared location posts and airport sightings.

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, was spotted by paparazzi after the MI vs PBKS IPL Match on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium. Kaur had reportedly attended the match to watch and support Arshdeep Singh. A video of her stepping out of the team bus after the game soon went viral on social media.

Arshdeep’s Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Snapped

The now-viral video shows Samreen Kaur getting off a bus after watching the MI vs PBKS match, which Punjab Kings won by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians. In the video, paparazzi can be heard asking her to pose for photos and videos.

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When one of the photographers asked which team she was supporting, she replied, “Punjab Kings.” When asked how she liked the match, she responded, “Very nice.”

In another video circulating online, Samreen Kaur was seen leaving Wankhede Stadium after the Punjab Kings secured their victory.

This beautiful girl is Samreen Kaur Punjabi actress and model & is a girlfriend of Arshdeep Singh's girlfriend is seen here leaving wankhede Stadium 🏟️ yesterday after Punjab winning the match against Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/wSdQplg7Ab — 💝🌹💖🇮🇳jaggirmRanbir🇮🇳💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) April 17, 2026

How The Rumours Began

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh was also seen visiting Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara with his rumoured girlfriend. In the video, the two can be seen entering the gurudwara together. Not just that, Arshdeep also shared a picture from the visit on Instagram. Around the same time, Samreen Kaur also posted a photo from the same location with an identical backdrop.

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The two were also previously spotted together at an airport.

The buzz around their relationship began after a few social media posts surfaced online. In one Snapchat story, Arshdeep appeared to be holding a girl’s hand. Another image showed only a girl’s hand, which led fans to speculate that it belonged to Samreen Kaur.





