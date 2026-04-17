Samreen Kaur was spotted by paparazzi at the Wankhede Stadium after the MI vs PBKS IPL Match.
Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Turns Heads After MI vs PBKS IPL Match: WATCH
The now-viral video shows Arshdeep Singh’s rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, leaving Wankhede Stadium after the MI vs PBKS IPL Match.
- Arshdeep Singh's rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, spotted post-match.
- Kaur attended MI vs PBKS match to support Punjab Kings.
- Video shows Kaur leaving team bus, confirming attendance.
- Rumours grew from shared location posts and airport sightings.
Cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, was spotted by paparazzi after the MI vs PBKS IPL Match on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium. Kaur had reportedly attended the match to watch and support Arshdeep Singh. A video of her stepping out of the team bus after the game soon went viral on social media.
Arshdeep’s Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Snapped
The now-viral video shows Samreen Kaur getting off a bus after watching the MI vs PBKS match, which Punjab Kings won by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians. In the video, paparazzi can be heard asking her to pose for photos and videos.
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When one of the photographers asked which team she was supporting, she replied, “Punjab Kings.” When asked how she liked the match, she responded, “Very nice.”
In another video circulating online, Samreen Kaur was seen leaving Wankhede Stadium after the Punjab Kings secured their victory.
This beautiful girl is Samreen Kaur Punjabi actress and model & is a girlfriend of Arshdeep Singh's girlfriend is seen here leaving wankhede Stadium 🏟️ yesterday after Punjab winning the match against Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/wSdQplg7Ab— 💝🌹💖🇮🇳jaggirmRanbir🇮🇳💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) April 17, 2026
How The Rumours Began
Earlier, Arshdeep Singh was also seen visiting Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara with his rumoured girlfriend. In the video, the two can be seen entering the gurudwara together. Not just that, Arshdeep also shared a picture from the visit on Instagram. Around the same time, Samreen Kaur also posted a photo from the same location with an identical backdrop.
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The buzz around their relationship began after a few social media posts surfaced online. In one Snapchat story, Arshdeep appeared to be holding a girl’s hand. Another image showed only a girl’s hand, which led fans to speculate that it belonged to Samreen Kaur.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where was Arshdeep Singh's rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, spotted?
What did Samreen Kaur say when asked which team she was supporting?
She replied that she was supporting
How did the rumours about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's relationship start?
Rumours began after they were seen together at a gurudwara and an airport, and from social media posts showing a hand possibly belonging to Samreen.
What happened in the viral video of Samreen Kaur?
The video shows Samreen Kaur getting off a bus after the MI vs PBKS match and interacting with paparazzi.