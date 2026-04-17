Weekend OTT Releases: From Matka King To Euphoria, What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New OTT releases offer diverse genres including crime, drama, and romance.

Action drama 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' and courtroom drama 'Assi' are highlighted.

'Matka King' features Vijay Varma in a 1960s Mumbai crime story.

Youthful comedies and romantic dramas complete the week's streaming slate.

Looking for your next binge-watch? This week’s OTT slate has something for every mood, gripping crime sagas, emotional courtroom dramas, youthful comedies, romance-filled stories and one of the most talked-about international returns. From Indian originals to global favourites, streaming platforms are packed with fresh content between April 16 and April 22.

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1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Netflix

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This action-packed drama led by Pawan Kalyan serves an amalgamation of emotion, social themes and high-voltage moments. The story follows a teacher who later rises as a police officer and fights injustice. Featuring Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban, the film is among the week’s most anticipated regional releases.

2. Assi - ZEE5

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A powerful courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi stars Taapsee Pannu in a hard-hitting story centred on justice and systemic failure. The film follows a woman fighting to rebuild her life after a traumatic assault, with legal support from a determined lawyer.

3. Matka King - Prime Video

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One of the biggest Indian OTT releases this week, Matka King stars Vijay Varma in a gritty 1960s Mumbai crime drama. He plays Brij Bhatti, a trader whose gambling system transforms the city’s underworld and changes his life forever.

4. Roommates - Netflix

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This youthful comedy captures the chaos of college life through two roommates whose fast friendship turns into hilarious rivalry. A fun and relatable watch for younger audiences.

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5. Do Deewane Seher Mai - Netflix

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Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, this romantic drama explores love, insecurities and emotional vulnerability in modern Mumbai. A fresh pick for romance fans this week.

6. Youth - Netflix

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This Tamil romantic comedy follows a young man navigating heartbreak, identity and self-growth. Warm, entertaining and ideal for a laid-back weekend stream.

7. Toaster - Netflix

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This dark comedy thriller follows a stingy man desperate to reclaim a gifted toaster after a wedding collapses. What begins as a small mission quickly spirals into absurd chaos and accidental crime.