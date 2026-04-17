Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTWeekend OTT Releases: From Matka King To Euphoria, What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Weekend OTT Releases: From Matka King To Euphoria, What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Check new OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Aha, including Matka King, Assi, Euphoria and more must-watch titles.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New OTT releases offer diverse genres including crime, drama, and romance.
  • Action drama 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' and courtroom drama 'Assi' are highlighted.
  • 'Matka King' features Vijay Varma in a 1960s Mumbai crime story.
  • Youthful comedies and romantic dramas complete the week's streaming slate.

Looking for your next binge-watch? This week’s OTT slate has something for every mood, gripping crime sagas, emotional courtroom dramas, youthful comedies, romance-filled stories and one of the most talked-about international returns. From Indian originals to global favourites, streaming platforms are packed with fresh content between April 16 and April 22.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War Gets Release Date, Ranbir-Alia-Vicky Film Set For January 2027 Release

1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Netflix

(Image Source: Twitter/@saichndra)
(Image Source: Twitter/@saichndra)

This action-packed drama led by Pawan Kalyan serves an amalgamation of emotion, social themes and high-voltage moments. The story follows a teacher who later rises as a police officer and fights injustice. Featuring Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban, the film is among the week’s most anticipated regional releases.

2. Assi - ZEE5

(Image Source: Twitter/@sauravyadav1133)
(Image Source: Twitter/@sauravyadav1133)

A powerful courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi stars Taapsee Pannu in a hard-hitting story centred on justice and systemic failure. The film follows a woman fighting to rebuild her life after a traumatic assault, with legal support from a determined lawyer.

3. Matka King - Prime Video

(Image Source: Twitter/@CinemaRareI)
(Image Source: Twitter/@CinemaRareI)

One of the biggest Indian OTT releases this week, Matka King stars Vijay Varma in a gritty 1960s Mumbai crime drama. He plays Brij Bhatti, a trader whose gambling system transforms the city’s underworld and changes his life forever.

4. Roommates - Netflix

(Image Source: Twitter/@netflix)
(Image Source: Twitter/@netflix)

This youthful comedy captures the chaos of college life through two roommates whose fast friendship turns into hilarious rivalry. A fun and relatable watch for younger audiences.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Is 'Currently Weeping' As Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged To Ishaan Mehra

5. Do Deewane Seher Mai - Netflix

(Image Source: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)
(Image Source: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, this romantic drama explores love, insecurities and emotional vulnerability in modern Mumbai. A fresh pick for romance fans this week.

6. Youth - Netflix

(Image Source: Twitter/@OTTSandeep)
(Image Source: Twitter/@OTTSandeep)

This Tamil romantic comedy follows a young man navigating heartbreak, identity and self-growth. Warm, entertaining and ideal for a laid-back weekend stream.

7. Toaster - Netflix

(Image Source: Twitter/@CinemaRareIN)
(Image Source: Twitter/@CinemaRareIN)

This dark comedy thriller follows a stingy man desperate to reclaim a gifted toaster after a wedding collapses. What begins as a small mission quickly spirals into absurd chaos and accidental crime.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the new releases on OTT platforms this week?

This week's OTT slate features a variety of genres including crime dramas like 'Matka King', courtroom dramas like 'Assi', romantic stories like 'Do Deewane Seher Mai', and comedies like 'Roommates'.

What is 'Matka King' about?

'Matka King' is a 1960s Mumbai crime drama starring Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, a trader whose gambling system significantly impacts the city's underworld and his own life.

Can you describe the courtroom drama 'Assi'?

'Assi' stars Taapsee Pannu in a story about justice and systemic failure, following a woman rebuilding her life after trauma with the help of a lawyer.

What kind of movie is 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'?

This Pawan Kalyan-led action-packed drama blends emotion, social themes, and high-voltage moments, focusing on a teacher who becomes a police officer to fight injustice.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Apr 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zee5 Netflix Prime Video OTT Releases This Week ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Weekend OTT Releases: From Matka King To Euphoria, What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
Weekend OTT Releases: From Matka King To Euphoria, What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT
'This Isn't A Show To Say Hello Guys': Khesari Lal Yadav Targets Abhishek Malhan In Battleground 2 Promo
'This Isn't A Show To Say Hello Guys': Khesari Lal Yadav Targets Abhishek Malhan In Battleground 2 Promo
OTT
Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: New Cast, Dark Twists And Release Window Revealed
Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: New Cast, Dark Twists And Release Window Revealed
OTT
Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours
Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate
Breaking: dimple yadav questions govt intent on women reservation bill linking census and delimitation
Parliament Debate: harshimrat kaur badal raises strong objections over delimitation-linked women quota
Parliament Debate: tmc’s kalyan banerjee attacks parties over women’s representation and quota stance
Breaking: supreme court rejects anticipatory bail plea of congress leader pawan khera
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget