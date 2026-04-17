This week's OTT slate features a variety of genres including crime dramas like 'Matka King', courtroom dramas like 'Assi', romantic stories like 'Do Deewane Seher Mai', and comedies like 'Roommates'.
Weekend OTT Releases: From Matka King To Euphoria, What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
Check new OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Aha, including Matka King, Assi, Euphoria and more must-watch titles.
- New OTT releases offer diverse genres including crime, drama, and romance.
- Action drama 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' and courtroom drama 'Assi' are highlighted.
- 'Matka King' features Vijay Varma in a 1960s Mumbai crime story.
- Youthful comedies and romantic dramas complete the week's streaming slate.
Looking for your next binge-watch? This week’s OTT slate has something for every mood, gripping crime sagas, emotional courtroom dramas, youthful comedies, romance-filled stories and one of the most talked-about international returns. From Indian originals to global favourites, streaming platforms are packed with fresh content between April 16 and April 22.
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1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Netflix
This action-packed drama led by Pawan Kalyan serves an amalgamation of emotion, social themes and high-voltage moments. The story follows a teacher who later rises as a police officer and fights injustice. Featuring Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban, the film is among the week’s most anticipated regional releases.
2. Assi - ZEE5
A powerful courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi stars Taapsee Pannu in a hard-hitting story centred on justice and systemic failure. The film follows a woman fighting to rebuild her life after a traumatic assault, with legal support from a determined lawyer.
3. Matka King - Prime Video
One of the biggest Indian OTT releases this week, Matka King stars Vijay Varma in a gritty 1960s Mumbai crime drama. He plays Brij Bhatti, a trader whose gambling system transforms the city’s underworld and changes his life forever.
4. Roommates - Netflix
This youthful comedy captures the chaos of college life through two roommates whose fast friendship turns into hilarious rivalry. A fun and relatable watch for younger audiences.
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5. Do Deewane Seher Mai - Netflix
Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, this romantic drama explores love, insecurities and emotional vulnerability in modern Mumbai. A fresh pick for romance fans this week.
6. Youth - Netflix
This Tamil romantic comedy follows a young man navigating heartbreak, identity and self-growth. Warm, entertaining and ideal for a laid-back weekend stream.
7. Toaster - Netflix
This dark comedy thriller follows a stingy man desperate to reclaim a gifted toaster after a wedding collapses. What begins as a small mission quickly spirals into absurd chaos and accidental crime.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are some of the new releases on OTT platforms this week?
What is 'Matka King' about?
'Matka King' is a 1960s Mumbai crime drama starring Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, a trader whose gambling system significantly impacts the city's underworld and his own life.
Can you describe the courtroom drama 'Assi'?
'Assi' stars Taapsee Pannu in a story about justice and systemic failure, following a woman rebuilding her life after trauma with the help of a lawyer.
What kind of movie is 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'?
This Pawan Kalyan-led action-packed drama blends emotion, social themes, and high-voltage moments, focusing on a teacher who becomes a police officer to fight injustice.