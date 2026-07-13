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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Jurassic Park' Actor Sam Neill Passes Away At 78

'Jurassic Park' Actor Sam Neill Passes Away At 78

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has died aged 78 in Sydney. The acclaimed New Zealand actor leaves behind an extraordinary career spanning more than five decades in film and television.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

Sam Neill, the acclaimed New Zealand actor whose career stretched across more than five decades and included unforgettable performances in Jurassic Park, The Piano and dozens of other acclaimed films and television series, has died aged 78. His family confirmed that the actor passed away in Sydney, Australia, on July 13, surrounded by loved ones.

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Family Confirms Sam Neill's Death

Neill's family announced the news in a statement shared on his official Instagram account, revealing that his death was sudden and unexpected.

The post read, "It is with immense sadness that the whānau [family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," Neill's family said in a statement. "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by SamNeillTheProp (@samneilltheprop)

The same statement was also published on Neill's official Instagram page. No cause of death was disclosed. Although the actor revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, his family confirmed he remained cancer free at the time of his passing.

A Career That Spanned Generations

The actor's breakthrough came in 1977 with Sleeping Dogs, one of the first New Zealand films to receive an international theatrical release. He soon established himself with performances in My Brilliant Career, Omen III: The Final Conflict, Possession, Evil Angels (A Cry in the Dark) and The Hunt for Red October.

International recognition reached new heights in 1993 when Neill delivered two of the defining performances of his career. He portrayed palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jurassic Park and appeared in Jane Campion's Academy Award-winning drama The Piano. He later returned as Dr Grant in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion, cementing his place as one of the franchise's most recognisable stars.

Across a remarkable career, Neill accumulated more than 150 screen credits. His film work included Dead Calm, Event Horizon, Bicentennial Man, The Horse Whisperer, The Jungle Book, The Dish, Peter Rabbit and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Television audiences also embraced his performances in Reilly: Ace of Spies, Merlin, The Tudors, Peaky Blinders, Apples Never Fall, The Simpsons and Rick and Morty.

Sam Neill On Living With Cancer

Neill publicly spoke about his cancer diagnosis in 2023, explaining that writing his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, helped him stay focused while undergoing treatment.

"I'm not in any way frightened of dying. That doesn't worry me. It's never worried me from the beginning," he told the TV news magazine Australian Story in October 2023. "But I would be annoyed, because there are things I still want to do."

His memoir offered an honest account of his treatment and recovery, revealing that writing became a source of purpose during chemotherapy. Although his cancer later went into remission, he continued to receive monthly treatment.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Jurassic Park Breaking News ABP Live Sam Neill Sam Neill Death The Piano
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