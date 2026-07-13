Tom Holland Meets Tom Holland, Creates ‘Spider-Man Pointing At Spider-Man’ Meme

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Tom Holland met historian Tom Holland, recreated iconic meme.

Meeting followed Musk's controversial remark about the historian.

Fans celebrated the meeting, anticipating upcoming 'Odyssey' film.

Ahead of the release of The Odyssey on July 17, actor Tom Holland met his namesake, historian Tom Holland, and the two delighted fans by recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme. The actor also joined the historian on The Rest Is History podcast. The meeting comes shortly after Elon Musk reacted to the historian’s glowing review of The Odyssey with the remark, “Tom Holland Is A C***.”

Tom Holland Meets Tom Holland

“Tom Holland meets a fan,” wrote The Rest Is History while sharing pictures of the duo creating the meme. The meme originated from the 1967 Spider-Man animated series episode Double Identity, where two versions of Spider-Man point at each other while each claims the other is the imposter.

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In another post, a video from the podcast, the historian asks the actor about the difference between acting and then acting for IMAX screens. He further said that he hoped for audiences to “escape the world”.

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“What I love about Chris is Chris lives to entertain, and I think that doing that on an epic scale, he probably is the best at doing that. And I really hope the audience to see this movie and escape the world. They go on this adventure.”

He added, “Shooting it in IMAX. IMAX is a very different beast. I would say that there's a huge difference between acting on stage to acting on screen. And then there’s an even bigger difference between acting on screen and acting on IMAX.”

When asked about what’s the difference between acting on screen and on IMAX, he said, “You just can’t hide anything in IMAX. The resolution is so good and there’s no secrets, there’s nowhere to hide. It really promotes a sort of more subtle version of performance because it can very quickly become too much,” before adding, “So for me, I really enjoyed trying to find that tipping point of where you were working perfectly with the camera.”

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How Did Social Media Users React?

One fan wrote, “I have waited YEARS for the meeting of the Toms Hollands.”

“Tom Holland meets Tom Holland. What on earth will happen when Tom Hollander enters the fray?!” read another comment below the video.

A third posted, “Tom Holland and Tom Holland!”

On the work front, Tom Holland will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

On July 10, Holland, co-star Matt Damon and director Christopher Nolan arrived in India for a special press screening of The Odyssey at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium, followed by a press conference. The event also marks Christopher Nolan’s first-ever film premiere in India.