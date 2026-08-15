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English NewsCitiesWill Rain Interrupt Independence Day Celebrations In Delhi? Check IMD Forecast For Aug 15

Will Rain Interrupt Independence Day Celebrations In Delhi? Check IMD Forecast For Aug 15

Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy on Independence Day, with very light rain possible around the Red Fort celebrations.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
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  • 'Vande Mataram' rendered first time, marking 150 years.

As the national capital gears up for the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light rain, including around the time of celebrations at the Red Fort, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An IMD weather forecast issued for the Red Fort area said the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31-33 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: 'Their Dreams Inspire Us': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters On Independence Day

Rain Forecast Around Celebration Hours

The IMD forecast said generally cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the day. However, the chances of rainfall vary during different periods of August 15.

No significant rainfall is likely between 6 am and 7 am, according to the forecast issued on Saturday morning.

A spell of very light rainfall of about 2-4 mm is likely between 7 am and 9 am, with a 50 per cent probability, the IMD said.

Another spell of very light rainfall of about 3 mm is likely from noon to evening, with a 60 per cent probability, according to the forecast.

What Was Delhi Weather Like Early Morning?

As of 5.30 am on Saturday, generally cloudy skies were observed over Delhi, along with calm surface wind conditions.

The IMD said no rainfall had been recorded during the early morning hours at that time.

The forecast indicates that while rain is possible during the morning celebrations and again later in the day, the expected rainfall around the Red Fort is likely to be very light.

ALSO READ: ‘Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Exams’: Prez Murmu In I-Day Address. Read Top Quotes

Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort

The weather forecast comes as Delhi prepares for the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation and hoist the National Flag.

This year's celebration mark 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlight the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort for the first time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the special aspects of this year's Independence Day celebration?

This year's celebration marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and highlights the role of 'Yuva Shakti'. 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered at the Red Fort for the first time.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather IMD Red Fort Independence Day 2026
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