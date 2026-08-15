Will Rain Interrupt Independence Day Celebrations In Delhi? Check IMD Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Vande Mataram' rendered first time, marking 150 years.

As the national capital gears up for the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light rain, including around the time of celebrations at the Red Fort, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An IMD weather forecast issued for the Red Fort area said the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31-33 degrees Celsius.

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Rain Forecast Around Celebration Hours

The IMD forecast said generally cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the day. However, the chances of rainfall vary during different periods of August 15.

No significant rainfall is likely between 6 am and 7 am, according to the forecast issued on Saturday morning.

A spell of very light rainfall of about 2-4 mm is likely between 7 am and 9 am, with a 50 per cent probability, the IMD said.

Another spell of very light rainfall of about 3 mm is likely from noon to evening, with a 60 per cent probability, according to the forecast.

What Was Delhi Weather Like Early Morning?

As of 5.30 am on Saturday, generally cloudy skies were observed over Delhi, along with calm surface wind conditions.

The IMD said no rainfall had been recorded during the early morning hours at that time.

The forecast indicates that while rain is possible during the morning celebrations and again later in the day, the expected rainfall around the Red Fort is likely to be very light.

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Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort

The weather forecast comes as Delhi prepares for the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation and hoist the National Flag.

This year's celebration mark 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlight the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort for the first time.