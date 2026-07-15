Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ajaz Khan accused IndiGo staff of rudeness to his minor son.

Staff demanded Rs 15,000 for son's 4kg excess baggage.

Khan claimed staff lacked empathy; IndiGo requested journey details.

Actor Ajaz Khan has accused IndiGo staff of behaving rudely with his 13-year-old son, who was travelling alone to Holland. The actor claimed the airline showed “absolutely no empathy” towards the minor and demanded Rs 15,000 for carrying 4 kg of excess baggage.

‘IndiGo Staff Behaved Rudely With My Underage Son’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ajaz alleged that the incident occurred while his son was travelling alone to Holland. “My 13-year-old son is travelling alone to Holland. He’s a minor, and instead of helping him, the IndiGo staff demanded Rs 15,000 for just 4 kg of excess baggage,” he wrote.

Ajaz further claimed that when his son called him, he asked to speak to the manager but was allegedly denied the opportunity. “When my son called me, I asked to speak to the manager. The staff refused to let me talk, behaved rudely with my underage son, and showed absolutely no empathy,” he added.

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He further called the behaviour of the staffers towards his son “unacceptable”, adding that they should have shown greater sensitivity while dealing with a child travelling alone.

“This is unacceptable. Customer service starts with basic humanity - especially when dealing with a child travelling alone. Very disappointed with IndiGo. Please look into this matter immediately,” he wrote.



My 13-year-old son is travelling alone to Holland. He’s a minor, and instead of helping him, the Indigo staff demanded ₹15,000 for just 4 kg of excess baggage.



When my son called me, I asked to speak to the manager. The staff refused to let me talk, behaved rudely with my… — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 14, 2026

Ajaz also tagged the official X handles of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo. Both accounts responded, asking him to share the journey details.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The post drew mixed reactions on social media.

“A minor boy? It's disgraceful and pathetic. This is the perfect example of how IndiGo has lost customers' trust over time. It was once a passenger-friendly airline, but now it only cares about revenue,” wrote one user.

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Another commented, “IndiGo is driving a monopoly in India.”

“After my personal experience with IndiGo, I decided never to travel with the airline again. The service is the worst. Every time they come up with excuses and create trouble for hundreds of passengers,” a third user wrote.

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However, not everyone sided with the actor.

“This is not the right expectation. If you are sending a child alone, you should have taken care of things like baggage weight. Four kilograms is far beyond the permitted limit. Anyone who travels by air knows how important baggage weight is,” another user commented.