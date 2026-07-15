Actor Ajaz Khan accused IndiGo staff of rudeness and showing no empathy towards his 13-year-old son. His son was traveling alone to Holland.
‘IndiGo Staff Demanded Rs 15,000 For 4 Kg Excess Baggage’: Ajaz Khan Says 13-Year-Old Son Treated Rudely
Ajaz Khan claimed on X that his minor son, who was travelling alone to Holland, was treated rudely by IndiGo staff.
- Actor Ajaz Khan accused IndiGo staff of rudeness to his minor son.
- Staff demanded Rs 15,000 for son's 4kg excess baggage.
- Khan claimed staff lacked empathy; IndiGo requested journey details.
Actor Ajaz Khan has accused IndiGo staff of behaving rudely with his 13-year-old son, who was travelling alone to Holland. The actor claimed the airline showed “absolutely no empathy” towards the minor and demanded Rs 15,000 for carrying 4 kg of excess baggage.
‘IndiGo Staff Behaved Rudely With My Underage Son’
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ajaz alleged that the incident occurred while his son was travelling alone to Holland. “My 13-year-old son is travelling alone to Holland. He’s a minor, and instead of helping him, the IndiGo staff demanded Rs 15,000 for just 4 kg of excess baggage,” he wrote.
Ajaz further claimed that when his son called him, he asked to speak to the manager but was allegedly denied the opportunity. “When my son called me, I asked to speak to the manager. The staff refused to let me talk, behaved rudely with my underage son, and showed absolutely no empathy,” he added.
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He further called the behaviour of the staffers towards his son “unacceptable”, adding that they should have shown greater sensitivity while dealing with a child travelling alone.
“This is unacceptable. Customer service starts with basic humanity - especially when dealing with a child travelling alone. Very disappointed with IndiGo. Please look into this matter immediately,” he wrote.
My 13-year-old son is travelling alone to Holland. He’s a minor, and instead of helping him, the Indigo staff demanded ₹15,000 for just 4 kg of excess baggage.— Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 14, 2026
When my son called me, I asked to speak to the manager. The staff refused to let me talk, behaved rudely with my…
Ajaz also tagged the official X handles of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo. Both accounts responded, asking him to share the journey details.
How Did Social Media Users React?
The post drew mixed reactions on social media.
“A minor boy? It's disgraceful and pathetic. This is the perfect example of how IndiGo has lost customers' trust over time. It was once a passenger-friendly airline, but now it only cares about revenue,” wrote one user.
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Another commented, “IndiGo is driving a monopoly in India.”
“After my personal experience with IndiGo, I decided never to travel with the airline again. The service is the worst. Every time they come up with excuses and create trouble for hundreds of passengers,” a third user wrote.
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However, not everyone sided with the actor.
“This is not the right expectation. If you are sending a child alone, you should have taken care of things like baggage weight. Four kilograms is far beyond the permitted limit. Anyone who travels by air knows how important baggage weight is,” another user commented.
Frequently Asked Questions
What accusation did Ajaz Khan make against IndiGo?
What was the reason for Ajaz Khan's complaint?
He claimed IndiGo staff demanded Rs 15,000 for 4 kg of excess baggage from his minor son. Ajaz also alleged staff refused to let him speak to a manager.
How did Ajaz Khan raise his concerns about the incident?
Ajaz Khan shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter), tagging IndiGo and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Both accounts responded, requesting journey details.