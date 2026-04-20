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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAtlee Welcomes Second Child With Wife Priya, Says ‘Feeling Blessed’

Atlee Welcomes Second Child With Wife Priya, Says ‘Feeling Blessed’

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)

Atlee, the filmmaker who directed Jawan, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Priya Atlee. The couple previously welcomed their son, Meer, in January 2023.

Taking to social media, Atlee and Priya shared the announcement post. “Feeling blessed,” Atlee wrote while sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter). He also tagged Priya Atlee in his post.

“YAY! I’VE GOT A BABY SISTER!” read the text in the post, with an arrow pointing to a sketch labelled “Big Brother Meer”. In the illustration, Meer is seen sitting on a toy car, smiling and looking excited.

(This is a breaking.)

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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