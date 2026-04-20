Atlee Welcomes Second Child With Wife Priya, Says ‘Feeling Blessed’

Atlee, the filmmaker who directed Jawan, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Priya Atlee. The couple previously welcomed their son, Meer, in January 2023.

Taking to social media, Atlee and Priya shared the announcement post. “Feeling blessed,” Atlee wrote while sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter). He also tagged Priya Atlee in his post.

“YAY! I’VE GOT A BABY SISTER!” read the text in the post, with an arrow pointing to a sketch labelled “Big Brother Meer”. In the illustration, Meer is seen sitting on a toy car, smiling and looking excited.

(This is a breaking.)