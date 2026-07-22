Pankaj Tripathi On 'Ohh My Dog': 'Beautiful Story Of Unconditional Love Between Humans And Dogs'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pankaj Tripathi joined 'Ohh My Dog' for its human-dog bond message.

Director Amit Rai envisions film inspiring greater animal compassion.

The film explores a child-dog bond, featuring canine actors.

'Ohh My Dog' produced by Amit Rai, releases July 31.

Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming family entertainer Ohh My Dog, a film that celebrates the unconditional love and companionship shared between humans and dogs. Speaking at the trailer launch, the actor revealed that he agreed to be part of the project the moment director Amit Rai narrated the story.

Heartwarming Celebration Of Human-Dog Bond

Having previously worked with Rai on OMG 2, Tripathi said the script immediately struck an emotional chord. He recalled telling the director that he was ready to join the film regardless of the size of his role because of the message it carried.

"The relationship between a human and a dog is truly unique," Tripathi said. "A pet loves its owner without any conditions. They are not just companions; they become part of the family. This film beautifully captures that bond."

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Director Amit Rai On The Film

Director Amit Rai said his vision was to create a story that resonates with audiences of all ages while highlighting one of the purest relationships in life: that between a child and a dog.

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He described the friendship between children and pets as honest, innocent and filled with unconditional affection. Rai added that while the film aims to entertain audiences with humour and emotion, he also hopes it encourages people to develop greater empathy and kindness towards animals.

Ohh My Dog follows the touching friendship between a young child and a dog, exploring how their bond transforms lives and brings families closer together.

Alongside Pankaj Tripathi, the film features Mahi Rai, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra and Vijay Mishra in key roles. It also stars canine actors Oscar and Bruno, with more than 250 dogs appearing throughout the film.

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Baboolal Baiscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 31.