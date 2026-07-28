Jr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury Ahead Of New Film, Doctors Recommend Six To Eight Weeks' Rest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Jr NTR injured shoulder, advised 6-8 weeks rest.

His team reassured fans, receiving best specialist medical care.

Fans wish speedy recovery; actor has exciting films ahead.

Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised to take complete rest for the next six to eight weeks. The actor sustained the injury during a daytime activity, prompting concern among fans. However, his team has reassured well-wishers that there is no cause for alarm and that he is receiving the best medical care.

Doctors Advise Complete Rest For Recovery

According to reports, Jr NTR underwent a thorough medical examination immediately after the incident. In an official statement, his team confirmed that the actor had injured his shoulder and had been examined by a team of specialists led by Dr J Madhusudhan Rao and Dr RA Poornachandra Tejaswi.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Marriage Questions With Witty ‘Will You Pay Catering Bill?’ Reply

The statement read, "We are saddened to inform you that Mr NTR unfortunately injured his shoulder this evening. Following a comprehensive medical assessment, the doctors have advised complete bed rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and full recovery. There is no need to panic, and we will continue to share official updates on his health. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Fans Send Wishes For Speedy Recovery

Soon after the news emerged, social media was flooded with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery. Fans urged him to prioritise his health, with many expressing hope to see him back on screen once he has fully recovered.

ALSO READ | ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

Despite the temporary setback, Jr NTR has an exciting slate of films ahead. He will next be seen in Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, with the action drama scheduled for release on June 11, 2027. The actor is also set to reunite with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas after eight years for a new project, which is believed to draw inspiration from Lord Murugan (Karthikeya), although further details are yet to be officially announced.