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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury Ahead Of New Film, Doctors Recommend Six To Eight Weeks' Rest

Jr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury Ahead Of New Film, Doctors Recommend Six To Eight Weeks' Rest

Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised to rest for six to eight weeks. His team assured fans there is no need to panic and said the actor is receiving proper medical care.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Jr NTR injured shoulder, advised 6-8 weeks rest.
  • His team reassured fans, receiving best specialist medical care.
  • Fans wish speedy recovery; actor has exciting films ahead.

Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised to take complete rest for the next six to eight weeks. The actor sustained the injury during a daytime activity, prompting concern among fans. However, his team has reassured well-wishers that there is no cause for alarm and that he is receiving the best medical care.

Doctors Advise Complete Rest For Recovery

According to reports, Jr NTR underwent a thorough medical examination immediately after the incident. In an official statement, his team confirmed that the actor had injured his shoulder and had been examined by a team of specialists led by Dr J Madhusudhan Rao and Dr RA Poornachandra Tejaswi.

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The statement read, "We are saddened to inform you that Mr NTR unfortunately injured his shoulder this evening. Following a comprehensive medical assessment, the doctors have advised complete bed rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and full recovery. There is no need to panic, and we will continue to share official updates on his health. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Fans Send Wishes For Speedy Recovery

Soon after the news emerged, social media was flooded with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery. Fans urged him to prioritise his health, with many expressing hope to see him back on screen once he has fully recovered.

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Despite the temporary setback, Jr NTR has an exciting slate of films ahead. He will next be seen in Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, with the action drama scheduled for release on June 11, 2027. The actor is also set to reunite with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas after eight years for a new project, which is believed to draw inspiration from Lord Murugan (Karthikeya), although further details are yet to be officially announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What injury did Jr NTR sustain?

Jr NTR suffered a shoulder injury during a daytime activity. Doctors have advised complete rest for his recovery.

How long will Jr NTR need to recover from his injury?

He has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks. This period is necessary to ensure a smooth and full recovery.

Who is overseeing Jr NTR's medical care?

A team of specialists, led by Dr J. Madhusudhan Rao and Dr R.A. Poornachandra Tejaswi, examined him. His team confirmed he is receiving the best medical care.

What are Jr NTR's upcoming film projects?

He is set to appear in

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Jr NTR Shoulder Injury
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