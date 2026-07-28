Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Isha Rikhi shared emotional post discussing past fear and silence.

Palak Aujla and other celebrities publicly supported Rikhi's statement.

Rikhi's post fueled speculation about Badshah and their relationship.

Neither Rikhi nor Badshah has confirmed or addressed the situation.

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has triggered fresh discussion about her reported relationship with Badshah after posting an emotional message on Instagram. lthough the actress stopped short of revealing specific details or confirming rumours surrounding her relationship, her heartfelt message prompted an outpouring of support from friends and members of the entertainment industry. Among those who publicly stood by her was Palak Aujla, wife of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

ALSO READ: Badshah And Isha Rikhi Split Rumours Resurface As Actor Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'I Felt Overwhelmed By Husband's Influence'

Palak Aujla Extends Support To Isha Rikhi

After Isha shared her statement on Instagram, Palak Aujla reposted it on her Instagram Stories with a heartfelt message.

She wrote, "You are so strong, so beautiful. You got this, my love."

Palak's gesture quickly caught the attention of social media users, adding to the widespread conversation.

(Image Source: Instagram/@palakkaujla)

What Was Isha Rikhi's Post About?

In her Instagram note, Isha talked about a long period of silence, saying she had chosen not to speak because of fear. Without identifying anyone or providing further context, she explained why she had now decided to speak out.

She wrote, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

The actress did not elaborate further, leaving fans speculating about the meaning behind her message.

Several Celebrities Rally Behind Isha Rikhi

Palak Aujla was not the only celebrity to express support. Several well-known personalities also reacted to Isha's post.

Jasmin Bhasin responded with a heart emoji, while Ihana Dhillon shared a hug emoji. Sana Makbul commented, "You’re strong."

T-Series Vice-President Pooja Singh Gujral also voiced her support, writing, “Take care my jaanu sister ! You have to be strong and not scared. The world will stand by u @isharikhi @poonamrikhi6 Power and love to u.”

Neither Isha Rikhi Nor Badshah Has Addressed The Speculation

Despite growing discussion online, neither Isha Rikhi nor Badshah has commented on the meaning behind the Instagram post or responded to speculation surrounding their reported relationship.

Badshah has never publicly confirmed that he is married to Isha Rikhi. However, in March 2026, Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photographs on social media that appeared to be from the couple's wedding celebrations.