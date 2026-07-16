Contestants are discussing if Harshad's emotional investment in Shivangi affects their gameplay. Ram specifically questioned if Harshad was prioritizing Shivangi over himself in the game.
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'Harshad Loves Shivangi... He's Playing For Her': Ram Kapoor Makes Big Claim On Lock Upp 2
Ram Kapoor questioned Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's growing bond in Lock Upp 2, claiming Shivangi would be "like a fish out of water" without him. He also argued that Harshad's protective behaviour was weakening her game inside the house.
- Ram sparked discussion on Harshad-Shivangi's Lock Upp relationship.
- Ram suggested Harshad prioritized Shivangi, impacting both their games.
- Contestants debated if Harshad's protection weakened Shivangi's independent gameplay.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main speculation regarding Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp?
What observations did Ram make about Harshad's feelings for Shivangi?
Ram stated that
How do other contestants perceive Harshad's impact on Shivangi's game?
Ram believes Harshad's overprotective nature is
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