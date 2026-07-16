'Harshad Loves Shivangi... He's Playing For Her': Ram Kapoor Makes Big Claim On Lock Upp 2

A fresh conversation inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has reignited speculation around Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's relationship. During a candid discussion with Pamela, Akanksha Chamola, Sufi, Dheeraj, and Varun, contestant Ram questioned whether Harshad's emotional investment in Shivangi was affecting both their games. Referring to Harshad's earlier reaction during a task and his gameplay inside the house, Ram suggested the actor was prioritising Shivangi over himself. The group also debated who would be more affected if either of them left the competition, with several contestants sharing contrasting opinions on their growing bond and overall strategy.

Harshad-Shivangi Equation

The discussion began when Ram questioned whether eliminating Harshad or Shivangi would have a bigger impact on the game. He said, "I can't figure out whether at this point Shivangi should go or Harshad should go, if at all." Akanksha Chamola immediately responded, "Harshad." Explaining his dilemma, Ram added, "Because he's playing for her. Even if Shivangi goes, he starts playing for himself."

Chamola then revealed that Harshad had once told her, "If Shivangi leaves, I don't know what I will do in this game." Ram, however, questioned Shivangi's independent gameplay. "But here's my response to that. Suppose Harshad goes, what is Shivangi's game plan? What is her contribution?" he asked. Chamola agreed, saying, "And nobody is targeting her either."

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Ram responded, "Exactly. She's also going to be like a fish out of water without Harshad."

'Harshad Loves Shivangi'

A day earlier to this conversation, Ram Kapoor was having a conversation with Varun, where he said, "Harshad loves Shivangi a lot. If the game is between Shivangi and Harshad, he will always choose Shivangi."

When Varun asked whether the two were only pretending to be friends, Ram replied, "Obviously." Ram also questioned Harshad's emotional reaction after Shivangi was injured. "The way he cried for Shivangi that day, the way he screamed... Dheeraj got hurt, and I got hurt too. Shivangi got hurt in two places. Why are you crying so much?" he asked. Varun responded, "I don't understand. They have kids. They should be strong."

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'He's Weakening Her Game'

The discussion later turned to whether Harshad's protective nature was helping or hurting Shivangi. Ram argued, "The thing is, it's unhealthy for both sides. She knows it and uses it perfectly. He's very unhealthy for her. He's ruining her game in here."

He continued, "I give the blame a little bit more to him. You expect a girl of her age to use a guy who's such a nice guy to her advantage if he's allowing it fully. So, I don't really blame her." Pamela agreed, saying, "She's smart. She's a smart girl." Summing up his thoughts, Ram said, "The whole concept about over-parenting... You weaken the child. He's overprotecting her to the extent that he's weakening her. His priority is only this. Nothing else."

About Lock Upp

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features actors, influencers and reality personalities living inside a jail-themed house, where they compete in demanding tasks while navigating shifting alliances. Contestants also reveal personal secrets to secure immunity from elimination. The Netflix reality series runs for six weeks, with the winner taking home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

Ram's observations have added another layer to the ongoing conversations surrounding Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's bond. While neither has reacted to the remarks, the discussion has fuelled fresh debate among viewers over whether their equation is strengthening or hurting their chances in the game.