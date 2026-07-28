Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanwar Yatra route bans non-veg food, onion, garlic.

Eateries must display licenses, food safety QR codes.

Six teams conducting checks for stale food and hygiene.

Authorities set standard rates for 21 essential items.

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Hotels and roadside eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route are banned from cooking and serving non-vegetarian food and they have been directed to put up owners' paper work, including licence, on display, officials said on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra which begins July 30, the food safety department has also started a drive to check shops and eateries across the yatra route in Muzaffarnagar, saying this is done every year.

"Cooking and serving non-vegetarian foods in hotels and dhabas have been banned on the Kanwar Yatra route. The hotel and dhaba owners have also been told not to use onions and garlic in cooking and serving food," Assistant Commissioner Food (Muzaffarnagar) Archana Dheeran on Tuesday told PTI.

"Hotels and dhabas have been following this norm every year. Any new hotel or dhaba, which comes up, is informed about this by the department," she said.

Six teams of the officials have been formed for checking food items. "Stale food will not be allowed in these dhabas," Dheeran said.

She added that steps have been taken for food safety measures and eateries have been directed to display owners' details, licence and food safety connect app QR codes.

The district authorities have set a standard rate for 21 essential items to prevent over-charging. The Food Safety department has directed that cooks must wear gloves, and artificial colours are strictly prohibited in food items.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)