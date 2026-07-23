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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHollywood Star John Cusack Extends Support To Delhi Students' Protest

Hollywood Star John Cusack Extends Support To Delhi Students' Protest

Hollywood actor John Cusack backed NEET-UG protesters by sharing Arundhati Roy's essay on X, joining Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and others supporting students demanding exam reforms.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hollywood actor John Cusack supported students protesting NEET-UG irregularities.
  • Protesters demanded minister's resignation, faced police force in Delhi.
  • Students alleged police brutality; many celebrities expressed solidarity with movement.

Hollywood actor John Cusack has thrown his support behind students protesting over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. By sharing an essay by author and activist Arundhati Roy, the actor has joined a growing number of Indian and international public figures standing in solidarity with the movement.

His post comes shortly after clashes between protesters and Delhi Police during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march, which has kept the spotlight firmly on the alleged paper leak and demands for reforms in the country's examination system.

John Cusack Shares Arundhati Roy's Essay

On Thursday, the High Fidelity and Serendipity star took to X to share Arundhati Roy's essay, Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous. The article criticised the reported use of force against students marching towards Parliament earlier this week.

ALSO READ | Model Blocks Police Van During Mumbai Protest To Free Detained Students: WATCH

Along with the essay, Cusack wrote, "Beautiful news from my favourite fellow cockroach."

This is not the first time the actor has voiced support for student movements in India. Back in 2019, he spoke out in favour of protests against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and criticised the police action against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

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Film Industry Extends Support to Student Movement

Cusack's post adds to the growing support the protest has received from the entertainment industry. Among the celebrities who have publicly backed the students are Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and several other actors and filmmakers.

In a detailed Instagram post shared on Wednesday night, Salman Khan called the alleged paper leak "a very serious issue" and wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt."

He also praised the students for demanding reforms, adding, "This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it. This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically."

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Apart from Salman Khan, several other film personalities have also expressed support for the students in recent days, including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Dulquer Salmaan, Sonakshi Sinha, Imran Khan, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Abhay Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has John Cusack supported the NEET-UG protests?

Hollywood actor John Cusack has shown solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. He shared Arundhati Roy's essay criticizing the use of force against student marchers.

What are the primary demands of the NEET-UG protesters?

Protesters demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged NEET-UG paper leak irregularities. They also seek wider reforms in the country's examination system.

Which other public figures have supported the student movement?

Many figures, including social activist Sonam Wangchuk and politician Rahul Gandhi, have shown support. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Alia Bhatt have also backed the students.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET UG Protest John Cusack NEET Protest
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