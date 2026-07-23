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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Lokah' Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Bags Key Role Opposite Ranveer Singh In Rs 300 Crore 'Pralay'

'Lokah' Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Bags Key Role Opposite Ranveer Singh In Rs 300 Crore 'Pralay'

After the success of 'Lokah: Chapter 1', Kalyani Priyadarshan is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the Rs 300 crore action thriller 'Pralay'.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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  • Pralay, an ambitious project, begins filming later this year.

After winning audiences over with her performance in Lokah: Chapter 1, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is now reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut. According to media reports, the South star has been cast opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming big-budget action thriller Pralay, marking a major milestone in her career. The film has been making headlines ever since reports emerged that Ranveer Singh would headline the ambitious project following the success of his recent releases. If confirmed, Pralay will introduce Kalyani to Hindi cinema on one of the industry's biggest stages.

Kalyani To Perform High-Octane Action Sequences

Reports suggest that Pralay will be mounted on a lavish budget of around Rs 300 crore and will feature a zombie-thriller backdrop packed with large-scale action. Kalyani is expected to perform several intense stunt sequences alongside Ranveer Singh, with both actors reportedly undergoing training under international stunt coordinators and action experts.

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While the makers have not officially confirmed the casting, the project has already generated considerable excitement among fans.

'Lokah' Success To A New Bollywood Chapter

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, has steadily built a strong career in South Indian cinema with films such as Hridayam, Hello, Varane Avashyamund and Oru Yamandan Premakadha. However, it was Lokah: Chapter 1 that proved to be a game-changer.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

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Released in 2025, Lokah: Chapter 1 reportedly earned more than Rs 300 crore worldwide against a budget of around Rs 30 crore, establishing Kalyani as one of the industry's rising stars.

Apart from Pralay, the actress also has Lokah: Chapter 2 and Jenny in her upcoming slate. Reports suggest Pralay is expected to begin filming later this year, with a theatrical release likely in 2027, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

How successful was Kalyani Priyadarshan's film 'Lokah: Chapter 1'?

'Lokah: Chapter 1' was a game-changer for Kalyani, reportedly earning over Rs 300 crore worldwide against a budget of around ₹30 crore. Its success established her as a rising star.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Ranveer SIngh Lokah Kalyani Priyadarshan
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