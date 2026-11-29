Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CINTAA President Upasana Singh denied assault, accused expelled actor Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, barred, disrupted meeting, shouted abusively at President Singh.

Singh alleges Kejriwal struck her, hospitalizing veteran actor Deepak Parashar.

Police filed FIR against Kejriwal; membership cancelled for misconduct.

CINTAA President Upasana Singh has denied reports that veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal was assaulted by members of the association at its Mumbai office. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she alleged that Kejriwal, whose membership had been cancelled, entered the premises despite being barred and disrupted an executive committee meeting. Singh claimed he shouted at her, used abusive language, and later struck her on the nose with his elbow when she asked him to leave. She also said actor Deepak Parashar, 74, became distressed during the confrontation and was taken to hospital. An FIR was subsequently filed, she said.

Upasana Singh's Account Of The CINTAA Incident

The Free Press Journal contacted CINTAA President Upasana Singh to hear her version of the incident after reports emerged that veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal had allegedly been assaulted by members of the association.

Singh said Kejriwal was no longer a member of CINTAA and claimed that his membership card had been cancelled following repeated incidents of misconduct. She also said he had been prohibited from entering the Cine Artists Welfare premises.

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Explaining why he was not allowed inside, Singh told the publication, “First, let me tell you about Deepak Qazir Kejriwal. He is an expelled member, and his membership card has been cancelled by CINTAA. He has been involved in several such incidents in the past, which led to the cancellation of his membership. He is prohibited from entering the Cine Artists Welfare premises because he has repeatedly created disturbances, fought with people, damaged property and torn posters.”

According to Singh, Kejriwal arrived at the office despite being informed by the watchman that he could not enter. She alleged that he went upstairs and interrupted an executive committee meeting in progress.

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Recalling what happened inside the conference hall, she said, “He came to our office despite being told by the watchman that he was not permitted to enter. He said that he would go upstairs regardless of what anyone said. The entire incident has been recorded. At the time, we were having an EC meeting in our conference hall. He entered the room, opened the door, and started shouting at me, questioning who I was to stop him. He also used extremely abusive and vulgar language. Deepak Parashar ji was sitting right in front of him. He is 74 years old and suffers from certain health conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes. The incident caused him considerable distress, and he collapsed. I had to take him to a hospital.”

Upasana Singh Alleges Assault, Says FIR Was Filed

Singh further alleged that the confrontation continued after she asked other members to escort Kejriwal out of the premises. She claimed he damaged posters and papers in the lobby and struck her with his elbow while she was asking him to leave.

Describing the alleged incident, she said, “When I intervened and asked people to take him out, Deepak Qazir continued shouting and creating a disturbance. Even in the lobby, he tore the posters and papers there. Several people tried to stop him, but he refused to leave. While I was asking him to go away, he turned around and forcefully hit me with his elbow on my nose. Other members eventually restrained him near the lift and asked him to leave. We subsequently called the police and filed an FIR against him.”

Why Was Deepak Qazir's CINTAA Membership Cancelled?

Singh also referred to an earlier incident on January 26, when she was serving as the association's general secretary under the previous committee. She alleged that Kejriwal had disrupted a programme and misbehaved with several members on that occasion.

Explaining the reasons behind the cancellation of his membership, she said, “On January 26, when I was part of the previous committee and serving as the general secretary. Even during a programme on that day, he had created a scene, interrupted people, and misbehaved with several members. He allegedly kicked Vikas Verma, attempted to attack Manoj Joshi and Preeti Sapru, and misbehaved with me. These incidents were among the reasons behind the cancellation of his membership.”

Concluding her account, Singh said that the association's priority was to work for its members, but repeated disruptions made it difficult to do so. “I am the President of CINTAA. Our only focus is to do good work for the members. However, such incidents keep happening, which is extremely unfortunate,” she said.