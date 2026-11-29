Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh came out in support of her Eetha co-star, Shraddha Kapoor, after a journalist questioned her about the recent Chhath Puja controversy in Maharashtra. The exchange took place during a promotional event for their upcoming film in Patna. When Shraddha was asked about the issue, Akshara stepped in and argued that actors shouldn't be expected to answer for every controversy. She also pointed out that being from Bihar did not mean an individual actor could speak on behalf of an entire community. Her response has since attracted attention on social media.

Akshara Singh Defends Shraddha Kapoor At Eetha Event

During the promotional event in Patna, a journalist questioned Shraddha Kapoor about the Chhath Puja controversy in Maharashtra. Before the actor could respond, Akshara Singh intervened and explained why performers should not be held accountable for every public or political dispute.

#ShraddhaKapoor was asked about the controversy surrounding Chhath in Maharashtra. #AksharaSingh responded. She said: You can't target one artist and condemn an entire community. Our job is to act and make films, not to respond to every controversy. https://t.co/tFshCPcRSu — Indian Cinema 🇮🇳 (@Indiancinema_in) November 28, 2026

Akshara said, "Kalakaar hone ke naate, hum inn cheezon pe rok nahi laga sakte. Humara kaam hai perform karna, filmein banana. Humara yeh kaam nahi hai ki kaunsa controversy kahan chal raha hai. Har controversy ke zimmedaar hum nahi hain, sir. Hum Bihari definitely hain, lekin aap kisi ek kalakaar ko target karke poore samaj ka bayaan nahi le sakte hain."

Akshara also supported Shraddha by explaining that the actor had been occupied with the promotions of Eetha and other professional commitments. She added that she herself was not aware of all the developments surrounding the controversy.

What Is The Chhath Puja Controversy In Maharashtra?

The controversy began after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opposed Chhath Puja celebrations at certain locations in Mumbai, citing environmental regulations and public policy concerns.

The issue subsequently triggered a political debate. MNS founder-president Raj Thackeray alleged that Chhath Puja was being politicised to create tensions between Marathi-speaking people and North Indians.

Akshara's response at the Patna event came amid the ongoing discussion, with the actor emphasising that individual performers should not be singled out and expected to represent an entire community.

ALSO READ | 'Just Because I Wear A Spaghetti Strap...': Neena Gupta Hits Back At 'Panchayat' Director Deepak Mishra

Eetha Release Date And Cast

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Akshara Singh, Eetha is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4. The film will face a box-office clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

ALSO READ | Nick Jonas Misses 'Jaan' Priyanka Chopra On Thanksgiving, Shares Sweet Photos With Daughter Malti

The film has also received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a reported runtime of nearly three hours. With the film's release approaching, the exchange at its Patna promotional event has brought Akshara and Shraddha into the spotlight beyond their upcoming on-screen collaboration.