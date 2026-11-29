Veteran actor Deepak Parashar reportedly suffered a health emergency during a heated meeting at the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) office in Mumbai. A video showing the actor collapsing during the meeting has surfaced on social media, raising concerns about his health. CINTAA president Upasana Singh alleged that Parashar became extremely distressed after an argument with fellow actor Deepak Qazi Kejriwal, who allegedly used abusive language against him. According to Upasana, Parashar was immediately taken to hospital after collapsing. She also accused Kejriwal of hitting her during the incident, adding to the tension surrounding the meeting.

Deepak Parashar Collapses During CINTAA Meeting

The incident reportedly occurred during a meeting at the CINTAA office, where an argument broke out between Deepak Parashar and actor Deepak Qazi Kejriwal.

Speaking to News9 Live, CINTAA president Upasana Singh alleged that Kejriwal's behaviour and abusive language caused Parashar considerable stress, following which he collapsed from his chair. She said she immediately arranged to take him to hospital.

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Describing Parashar's health condition, Upasana told the publication, "He has a condition where, on one side of his head, a sudden severe pain starts if he faces a problem, stress, or anything like that. His blood circulation stopped, and his diabetes shot up to 590."

She further alleged that the heated exchange contributed to his health emergency. A video showing Parashar falling to the floor during the meeting has since circulated widely on social media.

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Upasana Singh Accuses Deepak Qazi Kejriwal Of Hitting Her

Upasana Singh also levelled allegations of physical misconduct against Kejriwal. According to her account, the actor allegedly hit her on the nose while Parashar was being taken out of the meeting.

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Recalling what happened, she told News9 Live, "As we were taking him out, he knew I was behind him. So, he swung his arm hard and hit me on the nose, toward the back. He knows I’m behind him. He says, ‘It happened by accident; I didn’t hit you.’ I said, ‘You know I’m behind you, right? So why are you swinging your arm like that so hard?’"

She also alleged that Kejriwal used abusive language against members who asked him to move aside. The incident has attracted attention online, with several social media users expressing concern for Parashar and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Why Did The CINTAA Meeting Turn Contentious?

Upasana further claimed that Deepak Qazi Kejriwal had been permanently barred from entering the CINTAA office after his membership card was cancelled.

According to her, Kejriwal had repeatedly disrupted proceedings at the association's office and created difficulties for the newly elected committee. She alleged that he entered the conference hall despite being stopped by the security guard, began shouting at members and behaved aggressively before approaching Deepak Parashar.

The allegations have brought fresh attention to tensions within the actors' association. However, Kejriwal's response to the allegations was not included in the reports cited.

Meanwhile, the video of Parashar collapsing has continued to circulate online, with viewers expressing concern about the veteran actor's health.