Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Bhuvan Bam faced backlash for Vadodara performance.

Viral video showed his suggestive joke and gesture with Sanjeeda.

Social media condemned act, urging police and NCW.

Neither Bam nor Shaikh publicly addressed the controversy.

Comedian and content creator Bhuvan Bam has come under fire after a video from his recent comedy performance in Vadodara, Gujarat, went viral on social media. The clip, reportedly recorded during a show at Parul University, features actor Sanjeeda Shaikh and Bhuvan exchanging remarks before the comedian delivers a suggestive punchline and makes an alleged obscene gesture. The video has drawn criticism from social media users, some of whom have tagged the Gujarat Police and the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking action. The incident reportedly took place on November 25, 2026, during The Lavari Show.

Bhuvan Bam's Joke And Alleged Gesture With Sanjeeda Shaikh

The controversy centres on a clip in which Sanjeeda Shaikh makes a remark about people wanting to get her married. She says, "Meri shaadi karwana chahte hain. Mann toh kar raha hai gaadi ke neeche aa jaun, kam se kam 2-3 mahine tak peecha toh chhootega."

अब @Bhuvan_Bam की लगाम कसने का वक़्त आ गया है @GujaratPolice साथ ही लवारी की इस टीम पर भी गुनाह दाखिल होना चाहिए .. ये उतना ही गलत है जितना की letent में @BeerBicepsGuy की हरकत थी https://t.co/rW3bfipwlx — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) November 29, 2026

Bhuvan responds with a suggestive double-meaning punchline: "Mere neeche aa jao, 9 mahine tak koi pareshan nahi karega." The comedian then stands up and shakes a water bottle in a manner that viewers have interpreted as an obscene gesture. During the performance, Bhuvan was playing his popular Titu Mama character.

Our educational institutes have become places of vulgarity. He literally made this vulgar joke at Parul University, and people are laughing. https://t.co/34JtOXdg3Z — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) November 28, 2026

The audience can be heard laughing at the exchange and his subsequent action in the video. However, the clip has attracted criticism online, with several viewers questioning whether such jokes and gestures are appropriate at a university event.

cheap behaviour by Bhuvan Bam https://t.co/Lccgwqr7tA — Sleeping X💤 (@just_k_18) November 29, 2026

Social Media Users Demand Action Against Bhuvan Bam

The video has triggered strong reactions, with several users expressing displeasure over the nature of the performance and its setting. One social media user criticised the incident, writing, "Our educational institutes have become places of vulgarity. He literally made this vulgar joke at Parul University, and people are laughing."

Another user objected to the performance, saying, "A stain in the name of Gujarat’s culture, or obscenity in the name of comedy? ‘Lavari’ show crosses the line!" A third user described it as "Cheap behaviour by Bhuvan Bam."

Some users have also urged the Gujarat Police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take note of the video and look into the incident.

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Bhuvan Bam's Vadodara Show: Date And Venue Details

According to Parul University's official event listing, The Lavari Show took place on November 25, 2026, at the institution's PID Main Ground in the Waghodia area of Vadodara, Gujarat.

Bhuvan Bam appeared as a special guest at the event, alongside performers from The Comedy Factory. Clips from the programme subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the comedian's exchange with Sanjeeda Shaikh under scrutiny.

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So far, neither Bhuvan Bam nor Sanjeeda Shaikh has publicly addressed the controversy on social media. It remains to be seen whether either of them will respond to the criticism.