Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom No immediate deals signed; digital availability planned much later.

Producer Namit Malhotra has put an end to ongoing rumours surrounding the digital debut of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Despite earlier reports claiming that JioHotstar had bought the film’s streaming rights in a massive Rs 450 crore deal, Malhotra clarified that the epic has not been sold to any platform yet. Speaking in a recent interview, the producer shared that the makers have no immediate plans for an OTT release and urged audiences to enjoy the visual spectacle and music on the big screen while it continues its strong run in theatres.

No Immediate OTT Release Plan

During a recent interaction with DD News, Malhotra explained that the team wants viewers to experience the scale of the film in cinema halls rather than rushing into a standard streaming window.

He said, "OTT pe ek standard process mein nahi hum nahi release kar rahe hai aaj ki date mein. Abhi baat cheet ho rahi hai. Kyunki mein chahta tha ki yeh picture bade parde pe aap, music aur picture ko experience kijiye. OTT pe toh kaafi mahion ke baad aayegi, abhi toh koi immediate plan hai nahi." (We are not releasing it on OTT in a standard process as of today. Discussions are currently underway because I wanted you to experience this film and its music on the big screen. It will arrive on OTT after several months; right now, there is no immediate plan.)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Breaks Silence On Love Gill And ScoutOP's Equation, Shares Advice To The Streamer

Addressing rumours about a locked streaming deal, Malhotra confirmed that he has not signed any agreement with any OTT platform so far and is in no hurry to close one.

He added, "Meine aaj tak kisi ko bechi nahi hai OTT pe kabhi, mera yeh manna hai jab tak yeh theatre mein usko enjoy kijiye. Jab OTT pe aayegi, tab aayegi. But aaj ki date mein mera koi aisa plan hai nahi, na meine kisi ke saath deal ki hai. Naa koi aisa mann hai ki aaj, kal parso mein kisi ke saath deal karu." (Till date, I have never sold it to anyone on OTT. I believe that as long as it is in theatres, enjoy it there. When it comes to OTT, it will. As of today, I have no such plan, nor have I made a deal with anyone, nor do I have any intention of making a deal with anyone anytime soon.)

About Ramayana And Box Office Run

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey in a key role. Since its November 5, 2026 theatrical release, the mythological epic has crossed Rs 1,015 crore net (over Rs 1,212 crore gross) in India and reached roughly Rs 1,814.55 crore worldwide within 24 days, overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to rank as the second-highest-grossing Indian film globally behind Dangal. Speaking on DD News amid debates over the film's massive scale, Malhotra maintained that the project has been profitable and not a loss for the makers, while the team gears up for Ramayana: Part 2 in Diwali 2028.