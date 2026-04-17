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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Haven't Gone Under The Knife': Avneet Kaur Rejects Plastic Surgery Claims

'Haven't Gone Under The Knife': Avneet Kaur Rejects Plastic Surgery Claims

Avneet Kaur addresses plastic surgery rumours, denies undergoing any procedures, and speaks about natural changes, online trolling, and growing up in the spotlight.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

Avneet Kaur has spent most of her life in the public eye. Rising to fame as a child contestant on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010, she quickly became a familiar face on Indian television before transitioning into acting. By 2012, she had stepped into acting with Meri Maa, gradually building a diverse portfolio across television shows, reality programs, and films. As she transitioned from a child artist to an adult performer, her evolution became a topic of public conversation, sometimes supportive, often critical.

Like many actors who grow up in the public eye, she has faced scrutiny over her changing appearance. Social media, in particular, has fueled speculation, with some users questioning her looks whenever they notice even slight changes.

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Avneet Kaur Responds To Plastic Surgery Speculation

Speaking candidly in an interview with Pinkvilla, Avneet dismissed the ongoing rumors about undergoing cosmetic enhancements. She pointed out what she considers an obvious truth, people change as they grow older.

She remarked that anyone comparing her current appearance to her childhood photos should do the same with their own. Natural growth, she suggested, explains the differences people notice. As she put it, features evolve with age, and that transformation is a universal experience.

Kaur firmly denied undergoing any surgical procedures. She emphasized that her facial features, including her eyes and nose, remain unchanged. According to her, what people are seeing is simply the result of growing up, not artificial alteration.

She also credited her natural appearance to her genetics, expressing gratitude toward her mother for the features she has today.

'Growing Up Is Not A Transformation To Question'

Expanding on the topic, Kaur reflected on how physical changes are an inevitable part of life. Youth, she noted, is temporary, and appearances naturally shift over time. Expecting someone to look the same as they did years ago, especially from childhood to adulthood, ignores that basic reality.

Her comments highlight a broader issue: why does natural change often invite suspicion? In a culture that constantly compares past and present images, the line between curiosity and criticism can blur quickly.

Facing Online Trolling

Beyond the rumors themselves, Kaur also addressed the larger issue of online trolling. She acknowledged that negativity on social media is widespread and often unnecessary.

The actor observed that people across age groups participate in such behavior, sometimes displaying less maturity than expected. Despite this, she maintained that she has always chosen to remain authentic, even when it has led to challenges.

Her approach reflects a conscious decision to stay grounded rather than react impulsively. While she recognizes the pervasive nature of online hate, she also questions its purpose, calling out the needless hostility that often dominates digital spaces.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
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Avneet Kaur Avneet Kaur Looks Avneet Kaur Plastic Surgery Avneet Kaur Response Avneet Kaur Interview
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