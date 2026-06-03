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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'We Are Thankful': Idris Elba Reacts After Receiving Honour From King Charles

'We Are Thankful': Idris Elba Reacts After Receiving Honour From King Charles

Idris Elba was honoured by King Charles at Windsor Castle for his services to young people. The actor later reacted to the recognition, saying, "We are thankful. The work continues."

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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  • Elba celebrated his honor with an Arsenal tribute.

Actor Idris Elba has added another prestigious honour to his long list of achievements, and this time it’s quite Regal. King Charles has officially awarded the Hollywood star, Idris Elba at the Windsor Castle, where he was among several personalities recognised for their contributions in different fields.

Idris Elba is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, but this honour was not awarded for his work on screen. The 53-year-old actor, musician and activist was recognised for his services to young people and his efforts towards social impact.

King Charles Awards Idris Elba

On June 2, King Charles conferred the honour upon Elba during a ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

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A photograph from the event was later shared on the official social media account of the Royal Family. The image captured the moment as King Charles performed the ceremony by tapping a sword on the Hijack star's shoulders as he knelt before him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Idris later reposted the photograph on his personal Instagram account and shared a heartfelt message. "We are thankful. The work continues," the actor wrote over another picture that showed him wearing his medal while holding hands with his wife, Sabrina Elba.

The actor also tagged his wife’s Instagram handle along with the Elba Hope Foundation, the charity the couple co-founded in 2022. The organisation works towards supporting diaspora communities and creating greater opportunities through initiatives focused on youth unemployment, education and food insecurity.

The ceremony also explained Idris' absence from the New York premiere of his upcoming film, Masters of the Universe, where the rest of the cast was present.

Idris Celebrates With Arsenal Tribute

A longtime supporter of Arsenal Football Club, Idris also posted a  video on Instagram. In the clip, the actor can be seen jumping with excitement while holding up a new Arsenal jersey featuring the words "SIR ELBA" on the back.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

 

Connection With The Royal Family

The ceremony marked Idris' second meeting with King Charles within a matter of weeks. The actor recently attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace with The King's Trust.

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Idris currently serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for The King's Trust and has often credited the organisation for helping shape his career. He previously revealed that he received a grant from  charity when he was just 18 years old, which helped him begin his journey in the arts.

Idris' knighthood was first announced as part of King Charles' 2026 New Year's Honours list, with the recognition now being formally conferred during the investiture ceremony.

Speaking about the honour earlier this year at the Hijack Season 2 premiere, Idris told People, “I haven’t really spoken about it, but I will say that it’s a real honour to be recognised for the work. Especially trying to make as much noise for young people and the things that some of them are going through. So it feels like an honour. My family is honoured by it. I don’t even know how to talk about it.”

Alongside Idris, figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean received a damehood and knighthood respectively. Actor and author Meera Syal was awarded a damehood, entertainer Paul Elliot received an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), while Betty Brown received an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for her services to justice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Idris Elba's connection to The King's Trust?

Idris Elba is a Goodwill Ambassador for The King's Trust and has stated the organization helped shape his career. He received a grant from them at age 18.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arsenal Idris Elba King Charles Windsor Castle Ceremony
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