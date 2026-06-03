Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee offered a fascinating glimpse into the making of his upcoming film Governor while speaking at the 'Tales Untold: Playing Real Heroes' session during the India@2047 ABP Conclave. From mastering complex economic terminology to understanding the responsibilities of an RBI Governor, the actor revealed the extensive groundwork that went into portraying the character authentically.

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Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About Preparing For Governor

During the discussion, Bajpayee revealed that gaining first-hand access to the Reserve Bank of India's daily functioning was not possible for most of the film's team. According to him, only the film's art director was granted permission to visit the institution for research purposes.

Speaking about the preparation required for the role, the actor said, "The economic crisis of 1991 and the responsibilities of an RBI Governor were an entirely new world for me. Through this role, I got the opportunity not only to act but also to learn and understand so much more. The most challenging part was understanding how the RBI functions and delivering economic terminology in a natural and convincing manner. I had to prepare so extensively that when I spoke, it shouldn't sound like an actor delivering lines; it should feel as though a real economist was speaking."

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Why Portraying The Character Was A Major Challenge

Bajpayee explained that playing a person who speaks very little can often be more demanding than portraying an expressive character. He stressed the importance of maintaining authenticity without exaggerating speech patterns or accents.

He said, “Portraying a person of few words on screen is the biggest challenge. If you try too hard to imitate an accent, you could end up offending the people who speak that language.”

The actor also recited a memorable dialogue from the film, "Kursi mein deemak lagega to kursi naya aa jayega, desh doosra kahan se laayega sir." [If termites infest the chair, you can always replace the chair. But where will you find another country, sir?]

How The Family Man Changed Manoj Bajpayee’s Career

Bajpayee also looked back at the overwhelming success of The Family Man and explained how the rise of OTT platforms significantly expanded his reach among younger audiences.

He said, “The first time I did The Family Man, the show turned out to be a runaway success. When the lockdown was imposed, OTT platforms became the only source of entertainment for many people, and that is when audiences discovered The Family Man. The season was a massive success. As a result, the younger generation went back and watched many of my earlier works.”

Discussing the growing influence of streaming platforms, the actor added, "OTT was a medium that allowed people to sit alone and enjoy films at their own convenience. It was there that audiences watched a great deal of my work. Suddenly, the choices available to me increased significantly. Among all those working during the OTT era, I believe I benefited the most.”

According to Bajpayee, the digital streaming boom not only introduced his work to a wider audience but also opened up new creative opportunities, giving him greater freedom in choosing projects.