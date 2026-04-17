Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Another Accused After 4 Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Firing at Rohit Shetty's residence was for extortion, fear.

The firing incident that took place in February at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence had created a major stir. Several accused have already been produced in the MCOCA court, and one shooter was arrested earlier. Now, with the arrest of another accused, the case has once again come into the spotlight.

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a wanted accused on Thursday, who was allegedly involved in the firing incident.

According to reports, Mumbai Police, with the help of the UP STF, arrested Pradeep Kumar Ramsingh, also known as Chhotu, from Agra. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were offered a large sum of money to carry out the attack, and Pradeep Kumar was also part of the plan.

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Was On The Run For Four Months

After his role came to light, the Crime Branch had been searching for him. However, he managed to evade the police for nearly four months. Acting on a tip-off that he would return home, the police team caught him from the Ashok Nagar, New Basti Pakki Talaiya area in Agra.

It has also been found that Pradeep Kumar was influenced by social media posts and news related to Shubham Lonkar.

Total Arrests Reach 9

Earlier, eight accused had already been arrested in this case. With Pradeep Kumar’s arrest, the total number of arrested accused has now reached nine. The police are currently questioning him in detail and trying to find links connected to the main accused, Shubham Lonkar. The case has been registered under MCOCA, and the search for the missing main accused is still ongoing.

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Firing Took Place On February 1

According to the police, the firing took place on the night of February 1 at ‘Shetty Tower’ in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The attack was allegedly carried out on the instructions of the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang, with the aim of extortion and creating fear among people.